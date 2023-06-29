Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Compass Group: Costly For What It Is

Jun. 29, 2023 3:19 PM ETCompass Group PLC (CMPGY)
Retirement Pot
Summary

  • Compass Group raised its full-year guidance for operating profit growth to around 30% and announced a £750m share buyback.
  • The company's long-term prospects remain solid with a proven approach to growth and high demand in its sector, particularly in North America.
  • However, challenges include differentiation in a price-driven industry and long-term margin issues due to factors like food inflation and labor shortages.
  • Despite its strong performance, the company is overvalued with a price-to-earnings ratio of 30 and a dividend yield of under 2%.

Catering and outsourcing company Compass Group (OTCPK:CMPGY) has done a good job of putting the pandemic behind it and getting on the front foot again with its simple but historically well-proven business model.

I last covered the company, with

Compass half-year financial results

Company announcement

Compass geographic revenue split

Company annual report 2022

drivers for outsourcing

Company annual report 2022

Hargreaves Lansdown

director deals

I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

