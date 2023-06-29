Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD Is Cheap Again - Strong AI Buy Here

Jun. 29, 2023 3:26 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)3 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I discussed a probable bottom around the $50-60 range in AMD's stock in my last AMD article.
  • AMD has made an epic comeback, yet the recent selloff creates an excellent buying opportunity.
  • AMD has significant potential in AI, which should enable it to strengthen its core businesses while creating new revenue streams in future years.
  • AMD's stock is a strong buy here, as the company has enormous revenue growth and profitability potential.
  • This dynamic should enable AMD's stock to advance in the coming years.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been volatile in recent years. The chip giant's share price dropped by a staggering 67% during the epic bear market decline. However, despite the recent pullback, AMD's shares are roughly 100% above their

AMD

AMD (StockCharts.com)

AMD vs Intel CPUs

AMD vs Intel CPUs (cpubenchmark.net )

GPU market share

GPU market share (telecomlead.com)

EPS Estimates

EPS Estimates (SeekingAlpha.com )

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
42.86K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

s
state_of_affairs
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (1.82K)
It's not just AI. Take a look at this bullish news for AMD from Oracle. Oracle will buy "billions of dollars" of GPUs from NVidia, but "three times that" on CPUs from Ampere and AMD. This information suggests that AMD's CPUs will generate more revenue than NVidia's GPUs. (Note that Oracle owns a portion of Ampere.) The big loser here is Intel.

www.reuters.com/...

Oracle is also spending "billions" of dollars on Nvidia chips but even more on central processor units (CPUs) from Ampere Computing, a chip startup it has invested in, and Advanced Micro Device Inc (AMD.O), Ellison said at an Ampere event.

"This year, Oracle will buy GPUs and CPUs from three companies," Ellison said. "We will buy GPUs from Nvidia, and we're buying billions of dollars of those. We will spend three times that on CPUs from Ampere and AMD. We still spend more money on conventional compute."
s
s4lw
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (19)
All AI stock are very expensive. There will be big pullback after actual hype buying
R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 3:31 PM
Premium
Comments (1.05K)
Definitely a buy and awaiting some pullback, Waiting on sidelines for now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.