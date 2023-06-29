David Becker

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been volatile in recent years. The chip giant's share price dropped by a staggering 67% during the epic bear market decline. However, despite the recent pullback, AMD's shares are roughly 100% above their bear market lows reached last October. AMD's technical image has turned bullish, but perhaps more importantly, there are numerous constructive fundamental factors to discuss.

AMD's continued advancements in the CPU space should enable it to grow revenues and improve profitability in future years. AMD continues making progress against Intel (INTC) in the CPU space. Additionally, AMD could strengthen its market position in the ultra-competitive GPU arena. Furthermore, AMD's leading position in AI should enable the company to improve its place in the data center space and unlock future growth possibilities in other areas.

The recent correction has shaved about 20% off the company's share price, and AMD's valuation appears inexpensive again, around the $100-110 support point. AMD's strong growth potential and significant profitability prospects should persist, enabling its stock price to move substantially higher in the coming years.

AMD: Technical Image - Buy The Dip

AMD's stock has made a series of bullish higher lows and higher highs since the bottom in mid-October last year. While its stock price became technically overbought on a short-term basis recently, the pullback provides an excellent buying opportunity here. The stock filled the gap around the $110-105 level and is now around the critical $100-110 support range. We also see technical indicators like the full stochastic, CCI, and others suggesting that the stock is oversold here, and a positive momentum shift should begin soon. We also recently saw the 50-day MA cross above the 200-day MA, illustrating a bullish intermediate and long-term setup for the stock.

AMD's Continued Advances in the CPU Space

AMD's CPU share has exploded, doubling from a low of about 17.5% in 2016 to more than 35% recently. AMD's desktop market share is around 44% and climbing. AMD's laptop market share is about 21% and rising, implying the company could continue increasing its desktop and laptop space market share. Also, while we've seen AMD's server CPU market share fluctuate in recent years, the company can continue growing its position in the data center segment as we advance.

Data Center Business Should Continue Growing

While AMD's data center revenues remained approximately flat YoY in its latest quarter, the company likely has substantial server CPU market share growth ahead. AMD sees the data center space as one of its core growth opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, AMD's CEO indicated that it's still in the very early stages of the AI era, and the company's AI solutions should enable AMD to continue outperforming in the coming years. The company launched its fourth-gen Epyc processor in Q2. Despite a likelihood of mixed results in the second quarter, H2 2023 should be very strong for AMD's server side, and we could see the company surpass analysts' expectations.

AMD's Leading AI Position

AMD powers some of the world's fastest supercomputers and is a leading player in generative AI and other solutions. Moreover, AMD continues making revolutionary progress in AI-enhanced applications such as data center and cloud, adaptive and embedded, PC and productivity, and gaming. AMD's AI platforms include products, architecture, and open ecosystems. AMD's ability to mass produce some of the world's most powerful chips, incorporating AI suggests the company should continue growing its share in its core segments while unlocking new revenue streams in the coming years. AMD is on track to launch the mass production of its AI-enhanced CPU/GPU hybrid enterprise MI300 chip later this year, which should enable the company to acquire more market share in the lucrative data center space.

AMD's Growth Capabilities in GPUs

While Intel continues leading in the iGPU segment, AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) dominate the dGPU space. AMD and Nvidia GPUs account for approximately 29% of the total market share here. However, analysts predict the dGPU segment to increase to around 32% within the next few years, suggesting AMD has substantial potential to grow market share and increase revenues in the GPU segment as we advance.

AMD's Valuation - Inexpensive Again

Due to the transitory economic slowdown, AMD will probably report a minor EPS decline this year. AMD should report around $3 in EPS this year, illustrating around a 14% YoY decline in EPS. Nevertheless, the Consensus EPS estimate for next year is $4.25. This projection suggests AMD is trading around 25 times forward EPS estimates here. However, current estimates are still low, provided the company's significant growth and profitability opportunities. Therefore, my 2024 EPS estimate is in the $5-6 range, implying AMD could be trading at a forward P/E of just 18-22. Provided AMD's double-digit revenue growth potential and profitability prospects, the company's valuation is inexpensive again after the recent selloff, making AMD one of the Best Buy and hold stocks to own right now.

What AMD's financials could look like in future years:

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Revenue Bs $24.5 $32 $37 $44 $51.5 $60 $69 Revenue growth 4% 31% 16% 19% 17% 16% 15% EPS $3 $5.50 $7 $8.75 $11 $13 $16 EPS growth -14% 83% 27% 25% 24% 22% 20% Forward P/E 20 22 23 24 23 22 21 Stock price $110 $154 $201 $265 $300 $352 $402 Click to enlarge

Risks to AMD

Despite my bullish outlook for AMD, risks exist. Future volatility due to Fed tightening and other events may put further pressure on AMD's stock price. The company may earn less money, or its growth rate could be lower than expected. Also, Intel could make a substantial comeback, countering some of the gains AMD has made in recent years. Also, AI could move forward without heavy involvement from AMD. Investors should carefully weigh these and other risks before coming capital to an investment in AMD.