AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Above Average For Fourth Consecutive Week
Summary
- Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, decreased 0.9 percentage points to 41.9%.
- Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, increased 1.2 percentage points to 30.6%.
- Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, decreased 0.3 percentage points to 27.5%.
Optimism decreased but remains above average for the fourth consecutive week in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment increased, while pessimism decreased.
Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, decreased 0.9 percentage points to 41.9%. This keeps optimism above its historical average of 37.5% for the fourth consecutive week. This has been the longest above-average streak since a five-week streak in October and November 2021.
Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, increased 1.2 percentage points to 30.6%. After hitting a six-week low last week, neutral sentiment is closer to its 31.5% historical average but remains below average.
Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, decreased 0.3 percentage points to 27.5%. At four consecutive weeks, this is the longest streak that pessimism has been below 30% since a five-week streak in October and November 2021.
The bull-bear spread (bullish minus bearish sentiment) decreased 0.6 percentage points to 14.5%. The bull-bear spread has been above its historical average of 6.4% for four consecutive weeks.
This week's special question asked AAII members how they would describe the current valuation of stocks. Here are the responses:
- Valuations are mixed, with some stocks expensive and others cheap: 44.1%.
- Stocks, in general, are overvalued: 29.3%.
- Stocks, in general, are fairly valued: 14.0%.
- Stocks, in general, are undervalued: 8.6%.
- Not sure/no opinion: 3.5%.
This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:
- Bullish: 41.9%, down 0.9 percentage points.
- Neutral: 30.6%, up 1.2 percentage points.
- Bearish: 27.5%, down 0.3 percentage points.
Historical averages:
- Bullish: 37.5%.
- Neutral: 31.5%.
- Bearish: 31.0%.
The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)