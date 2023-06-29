Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Above Average For Fourth Consecutive Week

Jun. 29, 2023 4:05 PM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA1 Comment
AAII
Summary

  • Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, decreased 0.9 percentage points to 41.9%.
  • Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, increased 1.2 percentage points to 30.6%.
  • Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, decreased 0.3 percentage points to 27.5%.

Optimism decreased but remains above average for the fourth consecutive week in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment increased, while pessimism decreased.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, decreased 0.9 percentage points

Charles Rotblut, CFA is the editor of the AAII Journal, the flagship publication of The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Charles provides both insight about individual investor sentiment and market analysis. He is also the author of "Better Good than Lucky: How Savvy Investors Create Fortune with the Risk-Reward Ratio" (W&A Publishing/Trader's Press).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Pompano Frog
Today, 4:43 PM
Dear Reader..

This truly is amazing. The U.S. 3 mos tbill is 5.35%. The U.S. 10 year govt bond is 3.84%.

The historical data can be easily downloaded onto an Excel spreadsheet from the FRB St. Louis FRED database. It is just push a few buttons.

That is a negative yield curve (10 yr - 3mos) of 1.51%.

Since 1958.12 there has been one time the yield curve has peaked at a higher rate and thati is 1981.01 when the 3 mos tbill was 14.59%. That is not a misprint. The U.S. Core CPI was running at 10.88%. Notice, that the 3 month tbill was substantially higher than the Core CPI. The price earnings ratio on the S&P was roughly 11x. The Core CPI dropped substantially in the forthcoming 24 months. That makes sense.

Currently the 3 month tbill rate is 5.35% and the Core CPI is running roughly 5.67%. Notice, the 3 month tbill is below Core CPI. That is why the FRB members are trying to explain to the public a need to raise at least, at least, two more times of 25 basis points. Now, Bill Dudley, who knows this subject is estimating over 6% as being necessary. And you can see why based on the historical experience.

The next largest peak yield curve was -1.41% in 1973.08. The p/e was already down from the top of the market to roughly 15x. The Core CPI was roughly 4.5% and the 3 mos tbill rate was 8.66%. That brought the equity market down a further 30% in the coming 12 months.

The next largest peak (eom, end of month) yield curve was -.61%. The Core CPI was roughly 2%. The 3 month tbill rate was 5.73%.

The S&P is in an uptrend since March, 2009. The S&P is up 41.8% in the last 36 months. The U.S. has an economic system from the 1950's. If you engage in monetary expansion in a recession the increase in financial asset pricing and then the spending that takes place based on that is a successful policy. If you engage in that type of monetary expansion with a stock market trading at 17x pe or greater you create financial bubbles and consumption based on the profits from those bubbles.

The FRB is a political institution. They are subject to political pressure from Congress and the Administration in both political parties. The FRB has slow walked the earnings increases to try to create the impression that they are not causing the coming equity market retraction.

This is a high risk market. A 30% retraction from roughly 4400 is 3200.

The European Central Bank was also slow walking rate increases trying to stay behind the FRB in order to not create Euro currency appreciation. Europe is export dependent. The ECB and before that are notorious for using monetary policy and interest rates to manipulate the currency as well as fight inflation. Europe will keep the pressure on the FRB to keep raising rates until the Core CPI numbers break.
