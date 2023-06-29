Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia's Valuation Is Stretched And Resembles The Tech Bubble Of Early 2000s

Jun. 29, 2023 4:08 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)7 Comments
Deep Value Explorer
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation is a talked-about stock that is well-positioned to take advantage of the AI trend.
  • Nvidia Q1 results exceeded expectations, however, as a result the stock has become extremely overvalued.
  • I present historical examples that caution against buying at these levels.

Glasses, coding and reflection with business man reading software development analytics, database and system error report for information technology. Computer programmer black man with vision code

Kobus Louw/E+ via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the most talked-about stocks of this year, and rightfully so. It's one of the best-positioned publicly traded stocks to capitalize on the recent artificial intelligence ("AI") trend.

The problem

valuation

FAST Graphs

cc

Crescat Capital

cc

Crescat Capital

Deep Value Explorer
Comments (7)

J
JohnVB
Today, 4:54 PM
There are big differences between Y2K and now. Y2K was about easy credit by the Fed to try to get through a very misguided view that computers would not be able to function after Y2K because of the motherboards not being able to work with a 20 in front rather than 19. So Greenspan lowered rates to kind of shield the economy. Many of the tech companies were concept stocks. Companies like Nortel, JDSU, SDLI, etc were into fibre optic networking. So the internet build out was the latest craze. These companies were engaged in Vendor financing. This is where the company lends to its customers for sales of its own products. They then count the sale in their earnings and off set that with a bloated A/R Accounts receivables. Most of the companies in that bubble at the time engaged in accounting fraud in one shape or another. The result was that easy money (from fed) rushed in to create a can't miss stock market bubble. The bubble burst as the accounting tricks employed at the time collapsed.

The main difference here is that AI is positioned to change the way we see the world. So far humans have been the ones to try to shape. AI is going to be a tool that helps humans better see the world in terms of the way they do research on medicines (modelling), robotics, FSD (full self drive by TSLA), Meta, MSFT, etc. Companies will be defined on how well they use AI. So any company not upgrading their systems to adopt AI will likely get creamed by a competitor who has. We are looking at an arms race for hardware to get the AI going.

An example of AI creating income is Paul McCartney. His team used AI to clean up an old recording by John Lennon before he got murdered. They trained the AI to recognize John Lennon's voice. The machine then cleaned the recording to the point that it is now being released decades after the singer has already died. So this is an example of something that did not exist a few years ago but does now and there is a demand for any John Lennon songs as he has been dead for decades.

So the buyers of NVDA if they don't mind some volatility hold the shares for a few years will be rewarded as the AI story rolls out. So trying to micromanage positions based on graphs or extrapolating from the past does nothing to see where a stock is headed. Don't believe me? Try driving down the road and extrapolating by only looking through the rear view mirror. See how long you stay on the road.

No comparison to Y2K with NVDA at this time. But for argument sake you listen to the authors like this one back in Y2K. Suppose you sold your Apple shares or MSFT shares back then because of a sell off of Y2K or Google. What did that do to your portfolio? You got smoked. So systemic stocks like MSFT, AAPL or GOOGL or AMZN need to be held through thick and thin.

The real question is NVDA one of those stocks. They certainly look like one at this time. For that reason I am holding on to these shares tightly. You can not declare a bubble after just a few months into it. That is not a bubble. A bubble is when you can't miss and the rise is more than this. Who cares about a bump here and there. Let the story play out.
264
Today, 4:41 PM
Today Piper Sandler Analyst upgraded Nvidia.
J
JohnVB
Today, 4:37 PM
Upon further review of this analyst outfit you can see they write nearly all articles on REIT's. American tower is an exception. So there is no track record at all here. Reit analysis won't help with NVDA at all.
J
JohnVB
Today, 4:34 PM
Hmmm... One article on NVDA by this analyst and it is a sell. So no real track record on accuracy at all.
A
Amstragram
Today, 4:28 PM
Be ready for complete non sense comments trying to justify the surreal bible price of nvidia. But that’s the thing, as long as there are more buyers than sellers, doesn’t matter how much it’s worth
productivityLeaps profile picture
productivityLeaps
Today, 4:43 PM
@Amstragram Ah yes, the market has it wrong again for NVDA, right? And has the market ever "had it right" for NVDA in your opinion? That's what you're espousing, your opinion. And you're telling us your opinion is more accurate than the 1000s of professional and retail investors who perform price discovery daily in the shares.

NVDA isn't even near the high end of its valuation per it's PE when compared to these past ~7 years. If NVDA guides to greater than $10 billion in revenues in ~2 months which seems probable, I expect the shares will again reach the high end of that PE range which is ~65. That means likely it will have grown from ~$5 billion in revenues to ~$40 billion in revenues at ~65% gross margins in ~7 years.

Tell us, what is a fair valuation for a company exhibiting that type of growth, 8x it's revenues at 65% gross margins in ~7 years and from an already large base? What PE do you assign it, in your opinion?
T
TripLiars
Today, 4:25 PM
Inflection AI CRO Compares AI to invention of Electricity- being everywhere. NVDA is everywhere, almost everywhere you hear AI so your thesis of valuation being stretched is itself stretched!
