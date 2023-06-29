Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Natural Resources: Big Upside With Less Volatility

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We're adding Canadian Natural Resources Limited to our list of E&Ps best-positioned for higher oil prices and long-term holding.
  • The shares offer a 5% dividend yield and 24% upside to our $90 price target.
  • Canadian Natural Resources shares are a good alternative for investors who seek appreciation potential and income growth with less volatility.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of HFI Research Energy Income get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Close-up of machinery in the oil sands mine in Alberta

Phototreat

It’s still ugly in energy-stock land, even though the oil market is on the precipice of large inventory draws. Capital has abandoned the sector at a rapid rate in favor of the greener pastures of the technology sector; valuations be damned.

Chart

HFI Research

Table

HFI Research

Outperform!

At HFIR Energy Income, we strive to outperform with every pick recommendation. Since inception in 2021, the HFIR Energy Income Portfolio has returned ~65.5% with a return of ~35.4% YTD.

What are you waiting for, come and check us out today

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.55K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVE, SU, MEGEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.