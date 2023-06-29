Brandywine Realty: A Highly Discounted Office REIT, But Long-Term Existential Risks Remain

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most dramatic trends this year has been the downfall of many REITs, particularly office REITs, most impacted by falling demand. Certain REITs, such as Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), have fallen by over two-thirds since rates began to rise in 2022. Accordingly, many investors are speculating on the stock regarding its deep value potential or the possibility of it losing the little value it has left.

A significant issue with office REITs, and REITs in general, is that the commercial property market lacks fundamentals. As interest rates rise, capitalization rates on properties will typically keep up; however, it may take one to two years for the full adjustment to occur. Today, we're seeing a moderate rise in capitalization rates, which will likely accelerate since the market is primarily frozen as property investors pull back. Further, many office REITs are impacted by the growing work-from-home and hybrid work trends, which have significantly lowered demand for office space. However, the full impact of that change will take years to be felt because REITs continue to earn revenue on unused space as long as the lease has not expired. That said, the likely considerable rise in total urban office vacancies should immediately negatively impact the fair-value of affected properties.

I expect office spaces in central business districts to see the most significant rise in capitalization rates due to these factors. Before 2020, most CBD office buildings had the lowest capitalization rates on the market, and many office REITs purchased these properties at or near their peak valuations. However, as more companies move their headquarters out of central business districts, they'll likely face the most significant strains, mainly if secondary issues like crime and urban disarray grow as companies leave - a problem I strongly suspect is increasing in certain areas.

Brandywine has a significant concentration of properties in Philadelphia's central business district, accounting for 41.5% of its base rent in 2022 (10-K pg. 26). Other critical areas for the firm include the Pennsylvania Suburbs (33%), Austin (17.8%), and Washington, D.C (4.9%), most of which are struggling in the current environment. Importantly, Philadelphia has one of the highest crime rates among U.S cities, with generally fast growth, encouraging many large companies to avoid or leave the city, while many of its small businesses close. Undoubtedly, investors must consider these facts when assessing Brandywine, as it seems some analysts are very focused on its historical financials and not the relevant trends that will impact the company's future potential. BDN's valuation is extremely low compared to its historical range, but that does not necessarily mean the stock is undervalued today.

What is BDN Worth Today?

Based on other analyses, I expect capitalization rates for most commercial properties in the US to eventually rise by around 3% from the 2021 minimum level. That figure is based upon the increase in mortgage rates, real interest rates, and the historically strong relationship those figures have to capitalization rates. Importantly, I do not expect this to occur quickly, and the market may not see the full impact of higher capitalization rates until 2024 to 2025. However, because the commercial property market is falling today and transaction and financing volumes are so low, the re-pricing may occur more quickly.

Additionally, companies like Brandywine will likely eventually see a decline in net operating income as it either struggles with occupancy declines (with its occupancy down to 89% today) or reduces lease costs to stem the decline. Philadelphia has one of the highest vacancy rates for offices in the US at 23.5%, compared to pre-pandemic levels of ~15%; however, the city's office physical occupancy rate was only 48.8% (vs. 57.7% nationally), meaning that a great deal of leased space is not being used. That implies that up to half of the area may eventually become unleashed over the coming decade. Some companies are looking to change office space to residential space; however, that is a costly endeavor, and I doubt demand will be as strong as it has been, considering the massive decline in urban office jobs and increasing crime rates.

With these factors in mind, I suspect that Brandywine's properties may eventually see their fair-value capitalization rates rise to 9-11% due to the increase in mortgage rates and the sharp increase in risks of large NOI declines. However, capitalization rates on office space in urban areas such as Brandywine's are around 7.5% today, so we must use a significant valuation range on its properties as prices are not guaranteed to decline as much as I suspect. Notably, most of Brandywine's leases will not expire until 2027 and beyond, so investors should not expect its NOI to fall too quickly despite the enormous unused office space in urban areas.

Brandywine's TTM net operating income is $250M based on its $71M operating income plus $179M in depreciation. Before 2020, that figure was around $290M, with a relatively significant decline in operating income since. The company's income has declined from falling sales and rising operating overhead costs. Thus occupancy declines are not yet an essential factor harming its income, but it likely will be a major one over the coming decade (making it a critical valuation factor today).

With a $290M NOI at a 7.5% capitalization rate, the company's properties are currently worth around $3.87B. The firm also owns around $1.11B in other tangible assets, bringing its estimated total asset value to ~$4.99B. Brandywine has total liabilities of $2.39B, so subtracting that against its estimated asset value, we arrive at an estimated NAV of ~$2.59B. That metric is based on current capitalization rates in higher-quality office spaces in urban areas it is situated in and the company's current NOI. In reality, the valuation of its properties and its NOI are expected to decline over the coming years due to negative factors. That said, if Brandywine were able to liquidate all of its assets today at market rates (which is not necessarily likely), it might have a net equity value of around $2.59B, or over twice its current market capitalization of $785M. That will be our "upper target" for BDN's potential value and is roughly in line with its 2021 average market capitalization of ~$2.4B.

More reasonably, I expect capitalization rates on its properties will rise to ~10%, while its NOI may fall further due to growing operating costs and systemically falling occupancy. At its TTM NOI with a 10% capitalization rate, the fair value of the company's properties declines to $2.9B. Adding $1.11B in other tangible assets and subtracting $2.39B in total liabilities, our new NAV estimate falls to $1.62B.

Working backward, based on its TTM NOI, I estimate that the REIT's implied capitalization rate is around 14% ($290 / ($784 + $2390 - $1110)). In reality, that figure accounts for an expected decline in NOI and a rise in capitalization rates. For example, if I price for a 25% NOI decline to $217M (based on a sharp permanent increase in vacancies or a decrease in lease prices due to competition), its properties are worth $2.17B at a 10% capitalization rate. Adding the assets and subtracting liabilities, we arrive at a "low-end" NAV estimate of $890M, much closer to its current market capitalization. That said, it is clear that Brandywine is currently priced for relatively extreme adverse circumstances - an unprecedented increase in occupancy and capitalization rates that may not occur.

The Bottom Line

I believe BDN is technically very undervalued based on prevailing market prices in the office property market. However, it is only slightly undervalued based on more reasonable expectations of a significant increase to "fair value" capitalization rates and a considerable permanent decline in its NOI. However, my "base case" valuation range for BDN is $890M to $1.62B, which is 13% to 105% above the company's current market capitalization. By that measure, it does appear that BDN is likely undervalued today and that the market may be materially overestimating the impact of today's objectively negative conditions.

BDN's yield is high at 16.7%, but investors should not expect its dividend to remain intact if its NOI declines. Its short interest is also higher at 8.2%, suggesting that too many speculators are betting against the company. Its "P/FFO" is also extremely low at 4X; however, again, I greatly discount that figure due to the likely sizeable negative trend in its FFO over the coming years. Overall, I believe there is a strong deep value opportunity in BDN based on its seemingly oversold valuation level. That said, investors should also not overestimate Brandywine's recovery potential and should be mindful of other factors that could affect the firm.

Personally, I am not bullish on BDN and believe it is a better "hold" today. While it is true that BDN is undervalued based on a sensible decline in its property's valuations, its leverage level will become high once that occurs. If its NOI falls by over 25% or capitalization rates rise to over 10%, BDN could quickly lose all its equity value. Further, if physical office occupancies remain so low in the company's operational areas and its vacancy rate eventually rises as high as suggested, then BDN would likely become worthless. To me, the real risk is a systemic decline in the "economic ecosystem" of critical central business districts. As companies leave and crime rises, higher-income people and more valuable companies will also need to leave. A property without demand has a negative value as it must be demolished.

I do not necessarily expect this "doom loop" scenario to occur in all urban areas, but Philadelphia's troubles indicate that it is a significant long-term risk factor. Further, this risk may not fully realize for 5-10+ years, so there is no sense in betting against the company based on this existential risk factor. That said, I believe this issue is excellent enough that BDN is not a "long-term" buy and hold but is a potential short-term speculative discount opportunity.