Brandywine Realty: A Highly Discounted Office REIT, But Long-Term Existential Risks Remain

Jun. 29, 2023 4:56 PM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Staggering decrease to physical office occupancy in central business districts has led to a massive departure from office REITs.
  • The sharp increase in mortgage rates last year is likely to create a long-term increase in CRE capitalization rates by ~3% above 2021 minimums.
  • Philadelphia-centered Brandywine Realty Trust trades at a very high implied capitalization rate of ~14%.
  • In reality, it will take years for Brandywine to suffer a significant occupancy decline due to its existing leases, while property valuation changes may occur more quickly.
  • Brandywine appears reasonably undervalued today; however, if urban decay grows in its concentrated areas, the REIT may eventually lose all of its value.
Drone Shot of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most dramatic trends this year has been the downfall of many REITs, particularly office REITs, most impacted by falling demand. Certain REITs, such as Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), have fallen by over two-thirds since rates began

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (1)

J
JoeMonte
Today, 5:04 PM
Excellent summary and long BDN.
