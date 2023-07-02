Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2 Solid Buys In Apartment REITs

Jul. 02, 2023 11:00 AM ETIRT, MAA, VNQ2 Comments
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apartment REITs have been the fourth-best performing REIT sector this year, outperforming the S&P 400 and 600.
  • Despite outstanding operating performance, apartment REITs have taken a beating on share prices over the past 12 months, creating an abundance of bargains.
  • Although multifamily housing starts and permits have increased sharply, the supply-demand picture remains favorable for apartment REITs.
  • This article highlights two leading apartment REITs expected to deliver outperformance over the next 2 to 5 years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Real estate agent giving the keys of his new house to a man

Hispanolistic

Apartment REITs as a whole have been the fourth-best performing of the 18 REIT sectors this year, outperforming the S&P 400 and 600 indexes, as well as the Dow.

List of REIT sectors, showing Apartments running 4th with 9% total return YTD

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Hoya Capital's most recent sector report on

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.06K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IRT, CPT, VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

a
algo41
Today, 11:36 AM
Premium
Comments (981)
Thanks for the article. I did not find how NAV was calculated.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 11:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.08K)
Mid-America Apartments is good value based on its risk-adjusted 3y P/AFFO/GY ratio of 1.07, making it a compelling buy.

$MAA

I feel invited by the currently attractive valuation level and am therefore on the buyer's side.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.