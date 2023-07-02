Hispanolistic

Apartment REITs as a whole have been the fourth-best performing of the 18 REIT sectors this year, outperforming the S&P 400 and 600 indexes, as well as the Dow.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Hoya Capital's most recent sector report on Apartment REITs reads in part:

Supply concerns remain the root of ... market pessimism as soaring rents sparked a wave of new development that will come to market over the next 18 months, but elongated development timelines make some often-cited pipeline metrics showing historic levels of under-construction units look more menacing than reality. . . While rent growth on new leases has cooled to around 3.5% thus far in 2023, renewal spreads remained firm at above 6%. Buoyed by these firm renewal spreads, Apartment REITs expect average same-store NOI growth of nearly 7% and FFO growth of roughly 4% in 2023 - among the highest in the REIT sector.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Soaring rents coming out of the pandemic sparked a wave of new development that will come to market over the next 18 months, but that new supply was offset almost completely by a matching decline in single-family supply. Thanks to longer completion timeframes created by labor and material shortages, this increased supply will likely have a more muted effect on rents.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Looking more closely at the markets in which supply growth is largest, we see that for the most part, job growth in those markets is even stronger. Since job growth typically is the best predictor of apartment demand, it would appear that supply is being outstripped by demand.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Meanwhile, Freddie Mac estimates that the U.S. housing market is still more than 3 million housing units short of what's needed to meet the country's demand.

For investors interested in increasing their exposure to the Apartment REIT sector, this article examines liquidity, revenue growth, size, volatility, dividend yield, dividend growth, and pricing considerations for two leading apartment REITs I believe are poised to deliver outperformance over the next 2-5 years.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Independence Realty Trust owns and operates 119 apartment communities totaling just over 35,000 units.

IRT investor presentation June 2023

Of these, just over 70% are located in Sunbelt markets, and the entire portfolio enjoyed 10.8% rental growth in Q1 2023.

IRT investor presentation

Since 2019, IRT has blown away its Coastal and Non-Gateway peer groups in same-store NOI growth. The Non-Gateway peer group includes Camden (CPT), Centerspace (CSR), Mid-America (MAA), and NexPoint (NXRT), while the Coastal peer group includes Avalon Bay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), Essex (ESS), and UDR (UDR).

IRT investor presentation

Americans have been on the move since the pandemic, with Sunbelt states experiencing the greatest influx of new residents, and 2022 continued that trend.

IRT investor presentation

Importantly, IRT is somewhat shielded from the oversupply problem that troubles many analysts where Apartment REITs are concerned. Estimated new deliveries of apartments for 2023 - 2025 in IRT's markets, as a percentage of existing inventory, are expected to be little changed.

IRT investor presentation

IRT relies mostly on Class B apartments, which do comparatively well in all economic conditions. Residents of Class A units move down to Class B when rent growth outstrips income, as in a recession, while Class C residents move up to Class B in good times, as their income grows.

More than half of IRT's units (approximately 19,000) have been identified as strong candidates for value-add renovations, which tend to be very profitable, generating returns in the neighborhood of 20%.

IRT Growth

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap. IRT was growing at a healthy clip until 2021, when it bought Steadfast Apartment REIT. But the investment paid off phenomenally in 2022, as FFO per share skyrocketed 29%, while TCFO more than tripled and FFO exploded 7-fold.

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $56 $68 $32 $263 -- FFO Growth % -- 21.4 (-53.0) 721.9 67.5% FFO per share $0.76 $0.78 $.84 $1.08 -- FFO per share growth % -- 2.6 7.7 28.6 12.4% TCFO (millions) $75 $75 $52 $250 -- TCFO Growth % -- 0.0 (-30.7) 380.8 49.4% Click to enlarge

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Despite a slight underthrow in 2023, IRT has outperformed the VNQ, 18.8% to 3.0%, over the past 3 years.

Metric 2020 2021 2022 2023 3-yr CAGR IRT share price June 28 $11.04 $18.21 $21.01 $18.53 -- IRT share price Gain % -- 64.9 15.4 (-11.8) 18.8% VNQ share price June 28 $76.14 $102.61 $91.85 $83.11 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- 34.8 (-10.5) (9.5) 3.0% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

IRT Balance sheet

Independence Realty's balance sheet sets it apart from other value-add apartment REITs, such as NXRT and BRT Apartments (BRT). Its liquidity ratio of 2.22 is not only above both the Apartment REIT and overall REIT averages, it is positively FROG-worthy.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating IRT 2.22 40% 7.3 -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Only 4% of IRT's debt is held at variable rates, as the company transitions to more and more unsecured debt.

IRT investor presentation

Less than 10% of the company's debt comes due over the next 3 years.

IRT investor presentation

The company expects to lower its net debt to adjusted EBITDA to the mid-6 range by the end of the year, in contrast to the 8.2x ratio it maintained at the close of 2020.

IRT investor presentation

IRT Dividend

IRT's current yield is higher than the REIT average, and its double-digit dividend growth rate is typical for a FROG. As a result, it is a much better dividend payer than the average Apartment REIT, yet with a lower payout ratio, and its Dividend Safety rating of B+, if anything, is too safe.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety IRT 3.97% 10.1% 5.30 60% B+ Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

IRT Valuation

Growth like IRT's usually comes at a high price, but not in this case. IRT sells for just 15.9x FFO '23, which is below both the Apartment and Overall REIT averages, and its (-20.9)% discount to NAV is also more attractive than average.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '23 Premium to NAV IRT 5.30 15.9 (-20.9)% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Bottom line: IRT

Regardless whether you are a FROG hunter or COWhand (value investor), IRT is a solid buy, with growth in revenue, cash flow, and dividends well beyond average, excellent liquidity, a plump yield, and a bargain price. What's not to like?

Mid-America Apartments

Mid-America Apartments (MAA)

Founded in 1977, Mid-America Apartments became a publicly-traded REIT in 1994. A large cap at $17.7 billion, MAA is included in the S&P 500. With 276 locations and 102,000 units, this behemoth has been the picture of consistency, and investors over the past 10 years have enjoyed a 10.9% average annual return.

MAA holdings are almost entirely concentrated in the Sunbelt, as the map below shows.

MAA investor presentation

Only about 10% of MAA holdings are in downtown areas, with the rest pretty evenly divided between inner loop and suburban locations.

MAA investor presentation

The company's quality profile tilts toward the high end, with 40% of properties rated as Class A or A+, and another 52% A- or B+. Only 8% of MAA properties are class B, in contrast to IRT's holdings.

MAA investor presentation

The three important demand drivers for apartment dwellers,

population growth,

job growth, and

household formation

all favor MAA markets.

MAA investor presentation

And so does the ongoing in-migration trend from coastal and gateway cities.

MAA investor presentation

Six major corporations have relocated headquarters operations to MAA markets in the past 3 years.

MAA investor presentation

There is also a strong possibility of 3 high-tech and 5 automotive manufacturing plants being sited in MAA markets in the near future.

MAA investor presentation

MAA residents pay an average rent on new leases of $1610 per month, against $84,400 in income, for a 23% rent-to-income ratio. Blended leasing spreads are at 3.9% and steady for the past 3 months, with occupancy holding steady at 95.5%.

MAA Growth

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations) and TCFO (total cash from operations). While not quite a FROG, MAA's growth rates are very healthy high single digits.

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $773 $765 $853 $973 -- FFO Growth % -- (-1.0) 11.5 14.1 7.6% FFO per share $6.55 $6.43 $7.01 $8.50 -- FFO per share growth % -- (-1.8) 9.0 21.3 9.1% TCFO (millions) $781 $824 $895 $1058 -- TCFO Growth % -- 5.5 8.6 18.2 10.7% Click to enlarge

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Despite an underthrow in 2023, MAA investors have enjoyed a 10.9% annual return over the past 3 years, compared to just 3.0% for the VNQ.

Metric 2020 2021 2022 2023 3-yr CAGR MAA share price June 28 $110.27 $170.09 $173.26 $150.27 -- MAA share price Gain % -- 54.2 1.9 (-13.3) 10.9% VNQ share price June 28 $76.14 $102.61 $91.85 $83.11 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- 34.8 (-10.5) (-9.5) 3.0% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

MAA Balance sheet

MAA's balance sheet is so strong it is practically bulletproof, in my opinion. Excellent liquidity, with exceptionally low debt ratio and Debt/EBITDA make it truly an all-weather REIT.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating MAA 2.20 20% 3.5 -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Almost none of MAA's debt (0.1%) is held at variable rates. Fully 80% of MAA's capital structure is equity.

MAA investor presentation

Debt maturities are spread pretty evenly, with the next four years all under 10% of the total load.

MAA investor presentation

MAA Dividend

MAA did not reduce its dividend during the pandemic, nor at any time in the past 29 years. Although its current yield is a little light, its dividend growth rate more than makes up for it, so that within 3 years, MAA is outyielding the average Apartment REIT on cost.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety MAA 3.68% 11.6% 5.11 60% A- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

MAA Valuation

The price for MAA reflects a 16.6x multiple of its expected 2023 FFO, which is just slightly below both the REIT and Apartment REIT averages.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '23 Premium to NAV MAA 5.11 16.6 (-20.0)% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Bottom line: MAA

Solid growth, solid yield, and a bulletproof balance sheet, all for a reasonable price. My take is MAA is one of the safest investments you could make and provides nice ballast for any REIT portfolio.