Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BB Seguridade Stock: A Premier Choice For Dividend Investors

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
31 Followers

Summary

  • BB Seguridade reported a net income increase of almost 50% year-over-year in the first quarter of this year due to higher premiums in an inflationary and high-interest rate environment.
  • Despite the strong performance in trading and a notable 70% appreciation of BB Seguridade's shares over the past two years, the company's compelling yields remain a fundamental aspect of its investment thesis.
  • There are risks due to the eventual deceleration of interest rates in Brazil, which I believe should not hinder the growth of the company's earnings.

An elderly man wearing a Banco do Brasil t-shirt running on a cycling road in Florianópolis, Brazil

JPdeVasconcelos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCPK:BBSEY) is a company controlled by Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) and established in 2012 after the separation of the insurance division of the Brazilian bank. The company operates in

Net income evolution

BB Seguridade's Investor Relations

Chart
Data by YCharts

BBSEY Dividend Estimates

Seeking Alpha

BB Seguridade's Earnings Consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
31 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBSEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.