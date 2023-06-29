Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cigna: Buy While It's Still Cheap And Not Loved

Jun. 29, 2023
JR Research
Summary

  • The Cigna Group investors who picked the May lows have benefited from its recovery. The selloff triggered by concerns over Medicare procedures costs also hit it less hard.
  • Despite the recent recovery, CI's valuation is cheap, as it fell more than its sector peers from December 2022. However, CI looks primed to continue its recovery.
  • While a near-term pullback is possible, I would consider buying any dips aggressively, anticipating potential outperformance against its peers.
Cigna Health Improvement Tour Visits the Pennsylvania Ballet to Encourage Everyone to Make Health a Priority This Holiday Season

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment

Healthcare stocks have generally not performed well this year, as the healthcare sector topped out in December 2022. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLV) has also struggled for momentum, even as it recovered from its March 2023

JR Research
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

Comments (1)

Bill the Bag Man
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (52)
At some point I do believe Potential Long term regulatory issues are concerning- but no question CI is a great value. Wish I was able to buy decades ago and hold right up until Health Care for All is implemented decades from now breaking up all the for profit health insurers
