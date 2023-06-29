Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Doesn't Look Like Chess

Jun. 29, 2023 8:00 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA4 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple Inc. continues to hit new all-time highs as analysts expand valuation multiples for the stock.
  • The tech giant has the forecasted slowest growth rates of the hot Magnificent Seven stocks questioning the inclusion in the group.
  • Apple stock has to trade at mid-30x P/E multiples to reach a $3.5 trillion valuation, which isn't warranted for the current growth rates.
Business strategy concept

sankai

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to rally on vaporware from bullish analyst calls disconnected from reality. The stock rallied into the VR device release, and now Apple continues to rally despite no actual product launch. My investment

Finviz Chart

Source: Finviz

Chart
Data by YCharts

Services revenue chart

Source: sixcolors

