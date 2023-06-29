Fool Me Once, Shame On Fed, Fool Me Twice, Shame On Markets

biffspandex

Thesis Summary

Jerome Powell just spoke at an ECB conference in Portugal. Markets so far have shrugged off these remarks, with the Nasdaq 100 marginally higher on that day.

Powell insisted on the importance of taming inflation and said he did not discard the possibility of back-to-back interest rate increases.

But the market still believes we are much closer to cutting than the Fed says. Is the Fed fooling us? Or are markets following themselves?

I believe that the current rally will subside in the coming months as inflation surprises to the upside and the FED does indeed continue to raise. However, the market will eventually resume this rally and go to new all-time highs before the recession that the Fed is inevitably setting us up for with this overtightening.

Powell Has Spoken

When Powell speaks, we listen, but that doesn't mean we believe him. Jerome reiterated on Tuesday the importance of fighting inflation. Inflation which could surprise to the upside as the economy continues to be resilient.

If you look at the data over the last quarter, what you see is stronger than expected growth, a tighter than expected labor market and higher than expected inflation," Powell said during a central banker panel hosted by the European Central Bank in Sintra, Portugal. "That tells us that although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough and it has not been restrictive for long enough.

Source: CNN

Well, he's definitely not wrong. In fact, we got some more bullish macro data on Wednesday. The Case-Shiller Home Price Index fell less than expected, and Consumer confidence reached a 10-month high. Add to this historically low unemployment, and one has to wonder if we are indeed going to get a recession this year or even next year.

Of course, the issue is that with such a strong economy, bringing down inflation to the Fed's 2% mandate could prove hard. Now, in my previous article I talked about how the decline in M2 was signaling a fall in inflation.

M2 and inflation (Longtermtrends)

M2 usually moves ahead of inflation, and it has been collapsing. However, we can see that M2 actually began to turn up in April, which can be attributed to the emergency loans made to the banking system.

Two other important factors when it comes to inflation are also trending up; wage growth and rents.

Wage Growth (Trending economics) NY rents (Zumper)

We can see wage growth increased in the month of April. The second chart shows the average rent for a 3 bedroom apartment in New York, and it has begun to skyrocket.

With this data in mind, perhaps inflation will be more resilient than investors are expecting, and markets could be taken by surprise.

Did Markets listen?

Powell also explicitly said that two rate hikes were not off the table, but did markets listen?

Rate hike probabilities (CME watchgroup)

Rate hike probabilities (CME watchgroup)

We can see from the CME data, that there's an 81.8% probability of a rate hike priced in for the July Fed meeting. However, almost 70% of investors expect the Fed to pause at the next meeting.

And after that?

Rate hike probabilities (CME watchgroup)

58.6% expect no change in rates at the November meeting, while 26.5% see a 25 bps hike, and 11.7% expect a 25 bps cut.

Now, markets have shifted their expectations in the last month:

SOFR (Atlanta Fed)

The green line shows the expected SOFR path on June 6th, while the blue line reflects the expectations as of June 26th. We can see that there has been a meaningful repricing, but speculators still expect rates to pretty much move down from here.

A Sell-Off, then a Blow Off-Top

So, ultimately, I expect the market to sell-off in the coming weeks, as we begin to digest the news of higher inflation and rates. A sell-off here also makes a lot of sense in terms of technicals, as the market looks overbought.

SPX (Author's work)

As we can see, the SPX tapped the top of the trendline we've been farming since the lows. The RSI entered overbought territory and has begun to turn down, and the MACD gave us a bearish crossover. A sell-off makes sense in terms of fundamentals and also technicals. We can see on the VRVP that a lot of volume is coming in as support at 4131, and this is where I'd expect us to land.

This is also the case in a lot of the stocks that have been carrying the index up, like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META).

META (Author's work) NVDA (Author's work)

In both cases, we are beginning to see bearish divergences in the RSI, as well as bearish crossovers in the MACD.

Final Thoughts

The market needs to take a breather, but I believe once the FED does pause, maybe after the next hike, markets will be free to keep rallying. I expect new all-time highs to be reached within the next year, but we won't escape the recession. In fact, we are beginning to see a significant pick-up in bankruptcy filings, according to data from Apollo.

Bankruptcy filings (Apollo)

We are now entering recession levels of bankruptcies, and this will eventually take its toll on the economy and markets. Ultimately, I think the Fed's current rate hikes will take its toll on this economy, and just when people least expect it, we will get a recession, and the bear market will take hold again.