Aadi Bioscience: High Risk/High Reward

Jun. 29, 2023 6:10 AM ET Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI)
Summary

  • Today, we take our first look at a small cap oncology name called Aadi Bioscience, Inc.
  • The firm's main asset is a product called FYARRO which is approved for one rare indication and is being evaluated for additional tumor types.
  • An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Close up of examining of test sample

You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore."― William Faulkner

Today, we put Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) in the spotlight for the first time. As you can see below, the stock of this

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

AADI Company Profile

November Company Presentation

FYARRO for PeComa

November Company Presentation

Role of Albumin in Tumor Targeting

November Company Presentation

FYARRO Targets mTOR: Key Signaling Pathway in

November Company Presentation

Prior Experience in Patients with TSC1 and TSC2 Alterations Support

November Company Presentation

PRECISION 1: nab-sirolimus Basket Study for TSC1 or TSC2

November Company Presentation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AADI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

