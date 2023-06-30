Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nothing Spooky About Spirit

Jun. 30, 2023 7:00 AM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)O7 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Summary

  • Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease REIT with a well-diversified portfolio and a 6.5% yield, making it an attractive investment option for those seeking retail REIT exposure.
  • Spirit Realty has a 99.8% occupancy rate and has significantly improved its tenant mix and industry exposure, with a focus on service retail and industrial sectors.
  • The company has a strong track record of positive results, and its current valuation decline may present a good investment opportunity.
Rising Inflation Pushes More People To Shop At Dollar Stores

Scott Olson

This article was published at iREIT® on Alpha on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This article was written by Wolf Report.

So let's say that you're already fully invested in some of the more common and higher-yielding retail

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
110.66K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 165,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRC, O, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:27 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.22K)
.

TGIF!

Thanks for reading and commenting.

I have some exciting news I'll be sharing with iREIT® on Alpha members today...

"America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand."— President Harry S. Truman

Have a great July 4th weekend and...

Happy SWAN Investing!

PS: Coming soon "REITs For Dummies"...
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 8:10 AM
Premium
Comments (945)
What is WALT?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.22K)
@mdpath

WALT = Weighted Average Lease Term

Sorry I left out.... I include all of these terms in my new REITs For Dummiesbook.

Even included SWAN...

Sleep Well At Night

All the best
D
Dominic7
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (475)
Just curious...Does Warren Buffett own SRC ?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.22K)
@Dominic7 Not to my knowledge... maybe he should though ;)

Have a great weekend!
C
Catskills1
Today, 7:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.28K)
@Brad Thomas Good piece. This is a real SWAN. Am long and would add a bit under $37.50, and more in the $35 range.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:18 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.22K)
@Catskills1 TGIF!

Thanks for reading & commenting...

I have some exciting news to share with iREIT members today....

I hope you'll come and try the 2-week free trial seekingalpha.com/...

Have a great July 4th weekend.
