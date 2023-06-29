Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTAI Aviation: ESG, Scaling Opportunities, And Still Undervalued

Jun. 29, 2023 6:33 PM ETFTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
373 Followers

Summary

  • TAI Aviation is focusing on scaling its Module Factory business and enhancing its ESG initiatives, which could lead to increased efficiency and reduced maintenance costs.
  • The company's recent termination of all lease agreements with Russian airlines due to sanctions has led to an impairment of assets.
  • I provide an updated financial model with an implied share price of around $43.76.

modern virtual interface. Double exposure engineering using tablet computer digital technology interfaces. Man with futuristic digital tablet on project. esg business

Pavel Muravev

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) recently noted initiatives for scaling the Module Factory business, which may bring lower turnover and less maintenance. Besides, management continues to explain how ESG efforts could minimize the carbon footprint through sustainable jet engine maintenance, which may

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: June Presentation

Source: June Presentation

Source: June Presentation

Source: June Presentation

Source: June Presentation

Source: June Presentation

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: June Presentation

Source: June Presentation

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
373 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTAI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.