4 Dividend Stocks Set To Benefit From AI

da-kuk

AI has been the talk of the town when it comes to the stock market the past 12 months plus. In fact, in Q1, we saw the highest number of S&P 500 companies citing "AI" during their earnings calls in over a decade.

AI is changing the way companies do business and the way people consume things. Do not think AI is just something that technology focused companies are utilizing. AI is being looked at by many different industries. Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonald's (MCD), both in the food sector, are looking to utilize AI more in their drive-thrus.

Today, we are going to look at four companies that not only pay a dividend, but are set to benefit from the AI boom on the horizon.

4 AI Related Dividend Stocks

AI Dividend Stock #1 - Microsoft (MSFT)

Let’s get this one out of the way pretty quick because it was probably foreseen by many of you to be on this list. Microsoft has made a huge impact and hit the ground running through their investment into OpenAI which owns Chat GPT, arguably the most famous AI tool at the moment.

Microsoft is one of the largest companies in the US with a market cap of $2.5 trillion, trailing only Apple (AAPL) in terms of market cap. Over the past 12 months, shares of MSFT are up a staggering 30%, but year to date is even more impressive with shares up 40%.

Seeking Alpha

Microsoft is a company that has had a lot of momentum over the years. They have grown into one of the largest cloud providers in the world. In a world where AI continues to grow, that is expected to require an even higher demand for cloud space, which again benefits MSFT.

In addition, they switched their Microsoft Office products to more of a subscription based service, allowing them to receive recurring revenue.

In a four year period, Cloud and Office 365 have added $100 billion in revenues. Now with AI here, many are expecting it alone can do the same thing for the company.

A company that continues to invest capital wisely and innovate, is certainly a company I want to own in my portfolio.

Microsoft has incorporated AI into their search platform Bing, which has got some traction, but not to the point where they will threaten Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) by any means.

When it comes to the dividend, Microsoft is a company not really known for their dividend as the company has a low dividend yield below 1%, but part of the reason behind that is the fact the stock has grown so much over the years. Remember, if a company increases their dividend by 10% but their stock price goes up 20%, the dividend yield will actually be lower than the start of the year. Yields have an inverse relation to stock prices.

MSFT pays a dividend that yield 0.8%, but over the past 5 years the company has increased the dividend by an average of 10% per year, which is some nice dividend growth. In addition, management has increased their dividend for 20 consecutive years, nearing the dividend aristocrat level. The dividend is plenty safe as Microsoft has a low payout ratio below 30%, leaving plenty of room for growth moving forward.

Dividendhike.com

When it comes to valuation, that is where things get tricky. You know revenues are likely to increase moving forward, but that does not mean you should just pay any price.

Looking here, the blue line represents the average earnings multiple over a 5-year period, which is 30x and over a 10-year period the average multiple for the stock is 23.5x. Analysts are expecting MSFT to generate EPS of $11.05 over the next 12 months, which equates to a multiple of 30x, which just seems too high at the moment

Fast Graphs

I own MSFT, but given the high valuation at the moment, this is not a spot I am looking to add to my position.

Analysts are largely on the same page as the average 12-month price target is $347, which is less than 5% higher from today’s close.

Tipranks

AI Dividend Stock #2 - Broadcom (AVGO)

Microsoft has long been a favorite stock of mine, but Broadcom is name that has been up there for a long time as well because just a few short years ago they were yielding a low valuation with a 4%+ dividend yield. High yields and that low valuation is long gone now.

Broadcom has a market cap of $350 billion. Over the past 12 months, shares of AVGO have risen 70%, including being up more than 50% in 2023 alone.

Seeking Alpha

Broadcom is a major semiconductor company that makes advanced chips for many AI related technology companies. After all, all this AI equipment can't work without an advanced chip, one that is often made by Broadcom.

Broadcom breaks out its revenue into 2 segments:

Semiconductor

Infrastructure software

Semiconductor revenues make up 75% of total company revenues. In terms of AI, those specific revenues account for 15% of semiconductor revenues, with that exposure expected to rise to 25% in the next 12 months. AI is growing at a rapid pace and Broadcom is set to benefit in a big way.

The company is also well known for generating strong amounts of free cash flow, which should only grow as AI revenues increase over the years. This strong FCF allows the company to continue to grow its dividend at a healthy pace. Broadcom has a dividend yield of 2.3% and over the past 5-years, management has grown the dividend at an average of 21% per year, which is phenomenal growth.

Dividendhike.com

In terms of valuation, the stock has made huge moves over the past year and really in the past few months. Analysts are looking for EPS of $41.98 this year which equates to an earnings multiple of 20.2x which is well above their 5-year average and 10-year average multiples of 14x and 15x, respectively.

Fast Graphs

AI Dividend Stock #3 - Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems designs, manufactures, and sells networking and switching products related to the communications and information technology sector. The company was founded back in 1984, making them a veteran when it comes to the technology sector as many of these new fliers are much younger.

Cisco Systems has a market cap of $207 billion. Over the past 12 months, shares of CSCO are up 18%.

Seeking Alpha

CSCO was the Nvidia (NVDA) back during the dot com era, but now trades more like a slow moving technology company.

Last month, Cisco reported a strong Q3 with ARR of nearly $24 billion and posting double digit growth in subscription revenue, which has been a major focus for the company over the years. In addition, management again increased their 2023 full year guidance and introduced some key focus points for the business to sustain long-term growth, outlining three main focal points:

Continued growth within subscription and recurring revenue

Security, which it believes has a huge opportunity especially within cloud

AI, particularly generative AI

Through the first nine months of the year, CSCO has generated FCF of $13.3 billion, up from $9,2 billion at the same time last year, which is an increase of more than 40% year over year. This FCF helps fund the company's growing dividend which has been growing for 12 consecutive years now. CSCO yields a dividend of 3.1% with a 5-year DGR of just 3.4%.

Dividendhike.com

In terms of valuation, analysts are looking for EPS of $4.04 over the next 12 months, which equates to an earnings multiple of 12.6x. Over the past 5-years, shares of CSCO have traded at an earnings multiple of 16x and a multiple of 14.2x over the past decade.

Fast Graphs

AI Dividend Stock #4 - International Business Machines (IBM)

IBM is by far the oldest name on this list, having been founded back in 1916, and the company has built one of the largest computer companies.

IBM has a market cap of $120 billion. Over the past 12 months, shares of IBM are down 7%, one of the only technology companies that find themselves in the red over the past year.

Seeking Alpha

However, although the company is, should we call it experienced, they have failed to grow revenues over the years, in fact revenues have been falling over the past decade.

Statista

Revenues peaked out in 2011 at about $107 billion, but fast forward to 2020 when IBM saw revenues fall to $55 billion. Revenues have increased the past two years and the company generated $60.5 billion in 2022.

The company struggling to muster up revenue growth is one reason you look back over the past 12 months, and see the stock as one of the only technology companies in the red.

IBM is looking to carve out a niche by using AI for businesses. In April of this year, Moderna signed an agreement with IBM to utilize the company’s technology and quantum computing, and of course, their Artificial Intelligence to advance their mRNA research.

Seeking Alpha

The companies AI capabilities are still largely unknown by many businesses, but there is opportunity for them as well. IBM is a utility technology company that trades like a value stock, but it also comes with a high dividend yield.

IBM pays a dividend that yields of 5.0% right now, which management has increased for 28 consecutive years, making them a Dividend Aristocrat.

Dividendhike.com

In terms of valuation, analysts are looking for EPS of $9.44 per share in 2023, which equates to an earnings multiple of 14.2x which is in-line with the company’s 5-year average, but above the company’s 10-year average of 11.8x.

Investor Takeaway

AI has been what all the craze has been about in the stock market in 2023. After all, the big technology companies have powered the stock market forward in what has largely been a one-sided rally.

Having some sort of exposure to AI is a no brainer moving forward, but it's about picking your spots. The first two positions we looked at today are trading at premium valuations compared to their historical average, but they also have much more growth. The last two positions are more value technology plays that appear to be trading at a reasonable valuation.

In the comment section below, let me know which of these AI related dividend stocks are your favorite.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.