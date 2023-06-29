Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 29, 2023 7:24 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.35K Followers

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 29, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Micciche - Vice President, Investor Relations

Yogesh Gupta - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Folger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Ray McDonough - Guggenheim Securities

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Progress Software Corporation Q2 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker Mr. Mike Micciche, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Micciche

Great, Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Progress Software's second fiscal quarter 2023 financial results conference call. With us today is Yogesh Gupta, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, let's go over our Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and reporting performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives, our integration of MarkLogic, and other information that might be considered forward-looking.

Such forward-looking information represents Progress Software's outlook and guidance only as of today and is subject to risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risk factors that may affect our results, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our most recent Form 10-K. Progress Software assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements included in this call.

Additionally, on this call, all the financial figures we discuss are non-GAAP measures unless otherwise indicated. You can find a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.