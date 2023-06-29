Sundry Photography

I came across a telling chart from Daily Chartbook. The below graph illustrates that hedge funds are net short US regional banks for the first time since late 2019. The point is that there remains pessimism surrounding banks big and small within the Financials sector, and that could be a contrarian buy signal. (You can see a broader version of the chart here.) With the growth trade taking a small breather in recent weeks, now’s an ideal time to inspect one of the so-called “super-regional” banks.

I have a buy rating on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). It sports a low valuation and high yield, while the dust appears to be settling following turmoil back in March.

Hedge Funds Stepping Up Their Short Wagers: Contrarian Buy Sign?

Daily Chartbook

According to Bank of America Global Research, USB, with approximately $600 billion in total assets, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth largest commercial bank in the US, and the fourth largest by branches. Founded in 1929, and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USB offers a comprehensive line of banking, investment, brokerage, trust, and mortgage services to consumers, businesses, and institutions.

The $50 billion market cap Diversified Banks industry company within the Financials sector trades at a low 8.6 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 5.9% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal. Ahead of earnings in less than three weeks, implied volatility is elevated at 39%. And while hedge funds are net short, regional bank execs stepped up their stock purchases in Q2 at a rate not seen in three years.

Q2 Earnings Season On Our Doorstep

Wall Street Horizon

There was good news earlier this week when it was announced that all 23 domestic financial institutions passed the periodic round of stress tests performed by the Fed. The Financials traded well on Thursday after the numbers hit the tape, and it is a modest sign that the banking crisis seen earlier this year might have been an isolated event.

Bank Stress Test Results

Federal Reserve, Seeking Alpha

Back in April, USB reported a bottom-line beat, and revenue also topped expectations at +28% YoY. Net interest income verified at $4.668 billion with $2.5 billion of non-interest income. What I found particularly encouraging was that its net interest margin actually ticked up 0.09% to 3.1% with impressive loan growth. Finally, a higher CET1 capital ratio as of March 31 helped assuage concerns that turmoil in California had spread to USB. That did not stop the management team from slashing its growth guidance on funding pressures and weak asset growth. Nevertheless, shares traded up post-earnings in a relief rally before more systemic fears came about in early May.

Key risks include a worsening credit environment and higher expenses due to rising short-term deposit rates along with a softer overall economic backdrop.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising 14% this year before flatlining under $5 per share through 2025. The Bloomberg consensus is more sanguine, but higher funding costs could pressure other sellside analysts to reduce their EPS forecasts. Still, U.S. Bancorp’s dividends are expected to rise above $2 per share annually over the coming quarters while shares continue to trade with a high-single-digit P/E multiple. USB remains a strong cash flow firm with consistent profitability trends.

U.S. Bancorp: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

The bank sells for 1.0 times book value on a forward basis – that is a steep discount to its 5-year average multiple of 1.6, though it’s modestly above the sector median. With the forward operating earnings multiple likewise on the low side versus history, the company’s strong franchise with industry-leading returns is undervalued, in my view. Even if we assume depressed valuations compared to the long-run mean, the shares are worth $42 if we assume $4.65 of NTM EPS with a 9 P/E.

USB: Undervalued Versus History Even Assuming Profitability Headwinds

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, July 19 BMO with a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

While the valuation case is compelling, the chart has issues. Notice in the graph below that USB remains under key resistance seen in the $34 to $36 range – that was not only the June peak but also the breakdown zone from April. With a falling 200-day moving average and shares still about 50% below the early 2022 high, the bears are in control.

But I see some hope for the bulls in the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart. There was bullish divergence at the May low, and that drop came on lighter volume compared with the March plunge. Volume trends continue to decelerate, too, indicative of some selling exhaustion. I see support at the May bottom while I would like for USB to climb above $36 on a closing basis to help confirm that low. The good news is that there’s not much recent volume by price from $38 up to $47, so there could be room for USB to run if we see an upside reversal.

Overall, the chart is not a screaming buy, but better momentum trends are encouraging.

USB: Momentum Trending Up, Price Consolidating

The Bottom Line

Following a successful stress test and with hedge funds very bearish, I see upside potential on this undervalued super-regional bank as the Q2 earnings season approaches.