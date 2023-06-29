Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VMBS: Agency Mortgages, A Top Idea From JPMorgan

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.59K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF offers a diversified portfolio of Agency MBS bonds.
  • The Agency MBS asset class is attractive due to the historic wide spreads on Agency MBS bonds versus Treasuries, particularly on the long side of the curve.
  • The Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF experienced a deep drawdown in 2022 due to higher rates, but is expected to outperform going forward.
  • The main risks to consider are rates and prepayments, with the current high mortgage rate environment leading to lower pre-payments and a higher duration for the MBS bonds.

Signing a house sale agreement

coldsnowstorm

Thesis

We have written about Agency MBS before, assigning Buy ratings on a couple of occasions:

mbs

MBS Spreads (Creative Planning)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

holdings

Holdings (Fund Web)

mbs bond

Top Holdings (fund website)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.59K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.