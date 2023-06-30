Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: A Solid Deep Value

Jun. 30, 2023
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • AT&T's stock has underperformed the broad market for a long period, but now the share price looks unfairly low.
  • The company is in a massive net debt position due to draining CAPEX invested in infrastructure expansion and innovation.
  • I see a strong commitment from the management to optimize costs.
  • With a high potential for margin expansion, balance sheet improvement looks like just a matter of time to me.

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez

Investment thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock significantly underperformed the broad market over the past decade with a 41% decline in the share price, while the flagship SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) delivered a 165% price appreciation over

AT&T's long-term financial performance

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

AT&T's improved CFO

Author's calculations

AT&T valuatoin grades

Seeking Alpha

AT&T DDM Analysis scenario 1

Author's calculations

AT&T DDM analysis no dividend growth scenario

Author's calculations

AT&T DCF calculations

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:17 AM
Premium
Comments (9.19K)
I am interested to see if they hit the $16 billion FCF they have predicted several times to start this year.. if they do not that will be a problem for the stock!
k
kishukumar
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (129)
@Valuestocks007 if they do? Don't you see an upside ?
