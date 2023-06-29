Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Workhorse Group: Sell On Aggressive Sales Targets And Near-Term Dilution Risk

Jun. 29, 2023 11:11 PM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)NKLA
Summary

  • Since my last update on BEV vehicle developer Workhorse Group, shares have lost 90% of their value, mostly due to an ugly combination of execution issues and ongoing shareholder dilution.
  • Given the company's stated intent to fund elevated cash outflows from additional equity sales, substantial near-term dilution appears likely.
  • Further dilution will be experienced due to the requirement to issue a substantial amount of shares as part of a legal settlement.
  • Last month, Workhorse reported another set of disappointing quarterly results with deliveries of Class 4 BEV trucks well below expectations, but management nevertheless affirmed aggressive full-year targets.
  • Given aggressive sales targets and the high likelihood of substantial near-term dilution, investors should avoid the shares or consider selling existing positions.

Showcase Of Electric Semi-Trucks Held By CALSTART And The Environmental And Energy Study Institute

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Note: I have covered Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It's been almost two years since my last update on embattled

Product Portfolio Update

Company Presentation

Dealer Network

Company Presentation

Drone Segment

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.83K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

