Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Equity ETFs Attract Net Inflows While Conventional Equity Funds Suffer Redemptions

Jun. 29, 2023 11:45 PM ETQQQ, SPY, BBEU, AGG, MINT, BBAG, SHY, HYG, PZA, SUB, XLE
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • Rising concerns around future interest rate hikes, renewed global recessionary fears, and the possibility new restrictions on technology sales to China by U.S. firms led to mixed market returns during the fund-flows week.
  • Equity ETFs witnessed net inflows for the second week in three, attracting a little less than $7.0 billion for the most recent fund-flows week.
  • For the second week in a row, taxable bond funds (ex-ETFs) witnessed net outflows, while posting a 0.02% market gain on average for the fund-flows week.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the second consecutive week, redeeming a net $2.2 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, June 28. Fund investors were net purchasers of equity funds (+$2.8 billion) while

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.62K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.