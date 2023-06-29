Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nikola And Plug Power: Smartest Way To Position Around A Potential Hydrogen Future

Jun. 29, 2023 11:49 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA), PLUG1 Comment
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
936 Followers

Summary

  • Nikola Corporation is in a precarious financial position, with insufficient funds to continue operating for a meaningful period of time, despite recent moves to increase liquidity by issuing more shares.
  • In contrast, Plug Power is in a better position in the hydrogen technology industry due to its substantial cash reserves, strong partnerships, and growing revenues.
  • We recommend a pair trade, going long on Plug Power and short on Nikola Corporation, as the best way to invest in the potential emergence of hydrogen technology.
  • This strategy is a great way to reduce volatility and increase risk-adjusted returns, as it hedges out industry and market risks.

Hydrogen renewable energy production pipeline - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

audioundwerbung

A little more than a month and a half ago, we published a piece on Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA), indicating that the stock was a sell. Feel free to read it here, if you'd like.

In summary, we argued that the

NKLA

TradingView

PLUG

Investor Presentation

PLUG

Investor Presentation

PLUG

TradingView

NKLA

TradingView

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
936 Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for high-yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and unique investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Tucker96 profile picture
Tucker96
Yesterday, 11:57 PM
Comments (46)
shit article with no real understanding!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.