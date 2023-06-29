Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Don't Raise The Target, Change The Framework

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation targeting has been a cornerstone of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy for several years.
  • The Federal Reserve’s desire to minimize financial stress while managing disinflation is the primary motivation for revisiting the inflation target.
  • Changing the target - especially at a time when inflation is well above target - would raise questions about the effectiveness and credibility of the Fed’s monetary policy.

Higher Interest Rates

wildpixel

By Nicolás Cachanosky

Inflation targeting has been a cornerstone of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy for several years. Recent murmurs within the Fed, however, suggest some would like to revisit the 2 percent inflation target. Michael S. Derby

PCI

GDP

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.66K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.