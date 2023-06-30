Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
'Burdened By The Facts' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Thomas J. Hayes
Summary

  • The financial data for the second half of the year is expected to be better than anticipated, with significant opportunities for making money, particularly with individual laggards that could see increases of 20% to 100%.
  • Despite predictions of a 20% earnings decline since October, there has been a 25% rally in the S&P 500. The estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 in Q2 is -6.5%, similar to the setup going into Q1 which ended up at -2%.
  • The sentiment is high, with the AAII Sentiment Survey showing a slight decrease in bullish percent and a flatline in bearish percent. The CNN "Fear and Greed" index remained the same, suggesting that sentiment may stay high for a while to encourage people back into the market.

crash of the stock exchanges

franckreporter

Second Half Playbook

On Friday, I joined Seana Smith on Yahoo! Finance where I discussed the playbook for the next 6 months:

This chart ties in one of the key points I made above:

Trailing returns for Russell 2000

Carl Quintanilla

The purpose of

Positioning

Finviz

Equity Allocation

BofA

Profit Expectations

BofA

Bull/Bear Indicator

BofA

Consumer Confidence

Investing.com

Deposit levels by generation

Yardeni.com

Money Supply

Seth Golden

Money Supply

fred.stlouisfed.org

Money supply

Seth Golden

Bottom Up EPS

FactSet

Buy Ratings

FactSet

Composite Output

S&P Global PMI

Capital Goods Orders and Shipments

Yardeni.com

Inflation data

Seth Golden

US Surprise Index

Bloomberg

Inflation expectations

BofA

New Home Sales

Bloomberg

July Gains

Ryan Detrick

Buy signals

Seth Golden

S&P Presidential Election Cycle

All Star Charts

UK Stocks

BofA

Bank Stocks

BofA

Survey Data

AAII.com

!AAIIBULL

Stockcharts.com

Fear/Greed

CNN

Fear/Greed

MacroMicro.me

!NAAIM

Stockcharts.com

Thomas J. Hayes
Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

