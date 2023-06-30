Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group: Potential Diversification Play Is Not Attractive Enough

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, a Japanese bank with over $2 trillion in assets, offers potential diversification due to its high exposure to Japan, but its lower than average dividend yield and fair valuation make it less attractive for investment.
  • The bank has a conservative lending approach and a low-risk balance sheet, with a sizable equity portfolio of Japanese equities that it plans to reduce to decrease earnings volatility.
  • Despite its stable profile and conservative risk culture, Sumitomo's financial performance has been relatively stable over the past few years due to low growth prospects. Its return on equity ratio is only 6.5%, a relatively low level of profitability.
  • However, SMFG has a good dividend history and its dividend is expected to grow gradually in the coming years.

The Offices Of The Japanese Bank Sumitomo Mitsui

Scott Barbour

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) is a potential diversification play compared to U.S. or European banks, due to its high exposure to Japan, but its lower than average dividend yield and fair valuation aren't attractive enough to start a

2023

Financial target (Sumitomo)

History

Dividends (Sumitomo)

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.85K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.