The Leisure Party Continues, For Now

By Ken Beierlein

While investors remain on high alert for signs of a consumer slowdown, demand for most leisure pursuits has thus far proven resilient.

If economic conditions are deteriorating in the face of inflation and tightening monetary policy, no one has told the leisure consumer. On beaches, cruise ships, gaming floors, theme park midways, and golf courses across the U.S., activity remains robust and, in many cases, well above pre-COVID levels.

Take Las Vegas. During April 2023, the total Las Vegas Strip "win" (the amount retained by the casino) was 30% above the same month in 2019 and almost exactly in line with the average over the preceding 12 months.1 On the nation's golf courses, year-to-date rounds played through April 2023 grew 3.1%, after having already grown 15.7% collectively from 2020 to 2022.2

Even cruises are now getting in on the action. After a somewhat bumpy "reopening" during 2021 and 2022, operators lifted virtually all COVID protocols late in 2022, somewhat later than other types of leisure businesses. Now, operators are seeing bookings that far exceed 2019 levels, at higher pricing despite industry capacity that has grown in the high single digits since 2019.

Across the board, leisure management teams remain highly optimistic with respect to demand, with many citing sustainable secular trends - hybrid work, increased preference for experiences, and "bleisure" travel (combining business trips with leisure) among them - as continuing to drive demand even as stimulus and pent-up pandemic savings wane. Management teams have seen virtually no weakness in the consumer thus far, with some claiming that even the failure of Silicon Valley Bank had no identifiable impact on spending.

These trends stand in contrast to some businesses in the "goods" economy that have recently missed earnings estimates or provided weak guidance. While such results suggest consumers may be cutting back in some places, they also seem to be prioritizing leisure pursuits post-COVID, many of which may have been on hold or limited over the past several years (particularly cruises). In addition, the average cruise line passenger, golfer, or gambler likely skews toward higher income, potentially explaining some of the economic resilience observed to date.

While we remain vigilant to identify any negative inflections in the data, for now, leisure remains a safe harbor during a period of broader volatility. The party (on the ship, in the casino, or on the course) continues.

1 Las Vegas Visitor and Convention Authority, as of April 2023

2 Golf DataTech as of April 2023

