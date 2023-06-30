Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Leisure Party Continues, For Now

Jun. 30, 2023 1:30 AM ETPEJ
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • On beaches, cruise ships, gaming floors, theme park midways, and golf courses across the U.S., activity remains robust and, in many cases, well above pre-COVID levels.
  • Leisure management teams remain highly optimistic with respect to demand.
  • The average cruise line passenger, golfer, or gambler likely skews toward higher income, potentially explaining some of the economic resilience observed to date.

Wine and champain glass in luxury weddings and events.

Boris_Kuznets/iStock via Getty Images

By Ken Beierlein

While investors remain on high alert for signs of a consumer slowdown, demand for most leisure pursuits has thus far proven resilient.

If economic conditions are deteriorating in the face of inflation and

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.58K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.