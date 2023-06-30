Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Royal Bank of Canada: Trouble Looms Amid HSBC Deal

Jordan Sauer
Summary

  • The proposed HSBC Canada acquisition comes at a precarious time and may leave shareholders vulnerable.
  • Combined with recession loan losses, Royal Bank may be forced to cut its dividend or issue shares.
  • RY's stock trades at a huge premium amid elevated risks in Canada.
  • In the decade ahead, I project rocky returns in the range of 5.5% per annum.

Aerial Views Of London As England Starts Second Lockdown

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

A Poorly Timed Acquisition

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)(TSX:RY:CA) is proposing to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5 billion. HSBC Canada is the seventh largest bank in the country, and this would be

10 Least Affordable Housing Markets

10 Least Affordable Housing Markets (Visual Capitalist)

Affordability Of Canadian Homes

Affordability Of Canadian Homes (DollarWise)

Canada Vs. U.S. Household Debt To Income

Canada Vs. U.S. Household Debt To Income (Refinitiv Datastream)

HSBC Uninsured Mortgages

HSBC Uninsured Mortgages (2022 Annual Report - HSBC Canada)

Data by YCharts

YCharts

Data by YCharts

Jordan Sauer
A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

