Disney's Financial Journey: Growth, Challenges, And The Poor Man's Covered Call Strategy

Jun. 30, 2023 1:59 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Options Central
Summary

  • Disney has experienced significant revenue growth through successful acquisitions and strategic investments, contributing to its strong financial position.
  • The company faces challenges such as declining ESPN subscribers, decreased earnings per share, and changing consumer behaviors in the entertainment industry.
  • Despite these challenges, Disney's brand and staying power, along with bullish technical indicators and a favorable price target, suggest the potential for future success.

sunset of shanghai disney

Wirestock

Well, I am freshly back from a 5-day Walt Disney World adventure. It was a magical experience for my two children as it was their first trip to the house of mouse, but far less magical for my bank account as it

DIS monthly stock chart

Tradingview

Disney financial statement 2014

Disney 2014 Financials

Disney 2022 Financials

Disney 2022 Financials

Disney plus declining subscribers

Statista

DIS weekly stock chart

Tradingview

DIS call option

Optionstrat

Disney diagonal options spread

Optionstrat

Options Central
Former engineer/project manager, who now works in data analysis. I carry my experience in industrial data and costing analysis to the options market to find favorable risk to reward or high probability trades. ~10 years trading with the last 2 years almost exclusively options.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

