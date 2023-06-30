Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JEPI Investors Should Consider Adding JPIE To Their Portfolio

Jun. 30, 2023 2:22 AM ETJPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), JPIEBND
David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
105 Followers

Summary

  • The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) has grown significantly since January 2021. However, its strategy of writing covered calls on the S&P 500 Index makes it vulnerable to market declines.
  • Despite its high yield, the premium collected during market declines may not be enough to offset potential losses from JEPI's underlying asset.
  • The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE), which invests in various fixed-income markets and sectors, could be a beneficial addition or alternative to JEPI, offering a 30-day SEC yield of about 6.4%.

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

As the US economy draws closer to a recession, many investors, including myself, are looking to limit their equity exposure and reduce their risk. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), a very popular income ETF, has grown extremely fast.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

JPIE's holdings by fixed-income type

JPIE's holdings by fixed-income type (jpmorgan.com)

JPIE's holdings by credit rating

JPIE's holdings by credit rating (.jpmorgan.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
105 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management. I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I mainly cover undiscovered ETFs, primarily in the fixed-income and energy sectors. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.