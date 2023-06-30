Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ETY: Buy-Write CEF Killing It This Year, Up +16%

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • ETY is a hybrid equity buy-write fund that has outperformed the S&P 500 this year.
  • The vehicle's top holdings are some of the outperformers this year in the market, where breadth has been scarce.
  • The fund's option overlay structure also allows the vehicle to retain some upside in exchange for a lower option premium.
  • The fund holds only 69 names, versus 500 for the index. This allows the fund manager to focus on picking the right names for today's environment.
Financial meeting at office

Szepy/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) is one of those rare equity CEFs that has outperformed the S&P 500 this year. In fact ETY is a hybrid buy-write fund. I call it hybrid because it only writes

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

l
loram
Today, 3:43 AM
Comments (120)
A pillar under my CEF portfolio. And don't forget the 8% monthly dividend!!
