Hercules Capital: High Dividend Yield, Growing Portfolio, And High Credit Quality

Jun. 30, 2023 2:58 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)
Summary

  • Hercules Capital's total assets and net investment income have grown significantly over the past decade, and it has managed to increase its net investment income to asset ratio.
  • The company's early loan repayments have been higher than expected, indicating a high-quality loan portfolio.
  • Despite the failure of other banks in the current market conditions, Hercules Capital has managed to thrive due to its strategic investments and ability to identify and target growth companies.
  • The company's significant return on assets growth can explain its higher-than-average P/B and P/NAV ratios.
  • With a dividend yield of 13% and reliable distributions, HTGC is considered a good investment.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is a regulated investment company with total investments and total debt investments of $3.15 billion and $2.97 billion, respectively. The company has an effective yield of 15.1%. HTGC generally focuses its investments in venture capital-backed and institutional-backed companies

Figure 1 - HTGC's debt investment portfolio balance

1Q 2023 results

Figure 2 - HTGC's credit grading

1Q 2023 results

Figure 3 - HTGC's P/B vs. peers

Ycharts

Figure 4 - HTGC's Return on assets vs. peers

Ycharts

SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Ms. Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

