La-Z-Boy: There Is Still Weakness

Jun. 30, 2023 3:33 AM ETLa-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)
Summary

  • LZB recently posted disappointing Q4 FY23 and FY23 results, with a decline in sales and net income, attributed to weakness in its wholesale and joybird segments and challenging consumer trends.
  • The stock is currently in a downtrend, trading below its 200 ema, with a strong support zone at the $22 level. The author suggests avoiding the stock until it either gives a strong closing above its 200 ema or reaches the support zone.
  • I recommend not investing in LZB due to poor financials, weak market conditions, and stagnant revenue growth; hence I assign a hold rating on the stock.
Closeup of new modern orthopaedic mattress on display for sale in large furniture store

JackF

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) manufactures upholstery furniture products and casegoods furniture products. They operate through retail, wholesale, and corporate segments. The company manufactures loveseats, sectionals, ottomans, recliners, and motion furniture. LZB recently posted its FY23 and Q4 FY23 results

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

