Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Outlook Finely Balanced

Jun. 30, 2023 3:30 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, XAUUSD:CUR
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • Bond yields held firm, and this reduced the appeal of gold, silver, and yen, some of the lowest and zero-yielding assets.
  • The downside risks could be limited for the precious metal moving forward.
  • Gold went on to break below its 21-day moving average, which is a popular short-term trend indicator.

stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

By Fawad Razaqzada

Gold hit a fresh monthly low near $1,900 before bouncing back slightly on short-side profit-taking.

On Wednesday, investors assessed the main message coming from this week's Sintra conference - that more policy tightening is on the way - and decided to

Gold

Trading View

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.39K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.