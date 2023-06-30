Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lonza: Our Thoughts Pre Capital Market Day, Buy Confirmed

Jun. 30, 2023 3:41 AM ETLonza Group AG (LZAGY), LZAGF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.14K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a challenging economic environment, Lonza announced an increase in CAPEX, positioning itself to capture long-term growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.
  • We positively favor Lonza's capital allocation priorities. In addition, the company announced a new buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion.
  • Despite higher competition from Asian peers, Lonza is an attractive investment thanks to new biological cures for Alzheimer's disease and RNA opportunities.

Lonza Group headquartered in Basel

Kannan D

After a difficult 2022, a good stock price recovery was seen in 2023's first months. Inflation, commodity prices, and supply chain pressures are globally easing. Although it is still too early to sing victory, given the fact that core

Lonza higher CAPEX

Lonza higher CAPEX

Lonza 2023 outlook

Lonza 2023 outlook

Lonza buyback

Lonza buyback

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.14K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.