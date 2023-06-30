Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shengfeng Drives Into Investor Fast Lane With Big Post-IPO Gains

Jun. 30, 2023 3:46 AM ETShengfeng Development Limited (SFWL)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers

Summary

  • The logistics company’s shares have more than doubled since their March IPO, including a 36% jump on a single day this week.
  • Shengfeng’s shares have risen sharply since their IPO, giving the company valuation ratios well ahead of its Chinese and global peers.
  • The company is the latest in a recent flurry of new listings by Chinese logistics providers, which may be attracting investors for their growth potential and relatively low risk.

Transport and logistic concept, Manager and engineer checking and control logistic network distribution and customer data for logistic Import export on global network background

ipopba

They may not sound sexy, evoking images of big-rig trucks and warehouses stacked high with pallets of boxes waiting for delivery. But logistics companies are suddenly driving onto the investor roadmap, becoming the latest flavor of the day for China stock

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.