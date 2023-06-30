Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marks and Spencer: Weak Operating Margin Encourages Caution

Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • Marks and Spencer stock has seen a significant rise of 68.2% in the last six months due to improved financial health and restored dividends.
  • M&S plans to reduce costs by £400 million over the next five years, which could improve its operating margin, but it is still concerned by its operating margin at 5.25% in 2022/23, down from 6.5% the previous year.
  • However, high food inflation and a weak economy pose risks to cost control.
  • Despite these concerns, M&S expects modest growth in revenues in 2023/24 and has seen net profits rise by 18% in the past year.
  • However, I recommend holding on investing in M&S due to the potential risks.
M&S Store in Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford, London.

nicolamargaret

Despite the impressive price increase it had seen when I last wrote about the British grocer and retailer Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF), I was hesitant about the stock, prompting a Hold rating on it.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights (Source: M&S)

Food price inflation

Source: Office Of National Statistics

Manika Premsingh
Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

