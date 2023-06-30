Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Homebuilders: Why This Time Was Different

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • To the surprise of countless pundits, the U.S. housing industry has quietly started to emerge from its year-long recession, thawing from a deep freeze induced by historically aggressive monetary tightening.
  • Rebounding from punishing declines of nearly 30% last year that sent valuations to housing-crisis-era lows, homebuilders have surged 50% through the first half of 2023 as "crash" concerns proved misguided.
  • Higher mortgage rates have delayed- but not permanently altered- the existing secular fundamentals supporting the single-family market: a "lost decade" of single-family construction ahead of a wave of demographic-driven demand.
  • Building single-family homes profitability isn't easy, and higher rates only made it harder. Consistent with our 'Go Big or Go Home' thesis, large public homebuilders have gained substantial market share over the past year, explaining some of the sector's surprising resilience.
  • Boring is Back. The sharp slowdown in housing activity and home prices were necessary to avoid a painful correction, but don't expect a return of the "boom times" either. While builders are no longer trading the incredible discounts of last year, long-term fundamentals and valuations for many public builders remain attractive.
New house building at the construction site.

ANNVIPS

Homebuilders Rankings

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on June 29th.

homebuilders INVESTING

Hoya Capital

To the surprise of countless pundits and experts, the United States housing industry has quietly

homebuilders overview

Hoya Capital

housing shortage 2022

Hoya Capital

housing GDP 2022

Hoya Capital

rising rates housing

Hoya Capital

home prices

Hoya Capital

supply housing

Hoya Capital

household formations

Hoya Capital

homebuilders 2023

Hoya Capital

homebuilder earnings 2023

Hoya Capital

selling price homebuilders

Hoya Capital

homebuilder margins 2022

Hoya Capital

homebuilder profit margins

Hoya Capital

homebuilder performance

Hoya Capital

homebuilders dividend growth 2021

Hoya Capital

homebuilder valuations

Hoya Capital

homeownership rate

Hoya Capital

single family built to rent

Hoya Capital

prop tech

Hoya Capital

rent growth home prices 2023

Hoya Capital

This article was written by

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
33.06K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

Real Estate  • High Yield • Dividend Growth

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, TOL, TMHC, DHI, LEN, NVR, KBH, TPH, CSS, MDC, LGIH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

i
idahoradm
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (1.68K)
I think the biggest factor in public home builder increasing market share is regulations have killed the small builders. My father in law made a very good living building spec houses for 40 years. But with all the additional regulations, it's nearly impossible to keep up with. You need volume and scale in order to make a profit now.

It's not good for the economy to regulate so many people out of business.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 11:18 AM
Premium
Comments (7.82K)
Yes it was different this time. The 3% mortgages mean used house inventory will be constrained for decades. New home sales will boom for years to come. Migration to the south where their is still lots of relatively cheap land and friendly politics for development in places like Florida, Texas, Georgia and South Carolina means those states will do much better than the average.
a
algo41
Today, 11:12 AM
Premium
Comments (980)
So many great charts. I particularly loved the chart showing that affordability in terms of personal income vs. housing prices can be seen as increasing or decreasing depending on the historical period used. Of course, affordability also depends on mortgage rates.
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Today, 10:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.09K)
Hi everyone - Thanks for reading this article and hope you found it helpful!

If you enjoyed this article, hit the “Follow” button above or click the “Like” button to support our team’s work.

The full version of this article is available on Hoya Capital Income Builder – our Marketplace service through Seeking Alpha - which includes actionable content including valuation metrics, risk ratings, and access to our income-focused portfolios comprised of our highest-conviction ideas across each property sector.

We’re offering our readers a completely Free Two-Week Trial to come take a look around: seekingalpha.com/...

Thanks and let us know if we can help with anything!

Alex Pettee, CFA
