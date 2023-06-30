Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GURU: Tracking Hedge Fund Gurus To Underperformance

Jun. 30, 2023 4:05 AM ETGlobal X Guru™ Index ETF (GURU)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The Global X Guru Index ETF, which tracks the top holdings of select hedge funds, has underperformed against a passive market index fund due to its flawed strategy.
  • The GURU ETF uses lagged data from 13F filings and focuses only on each hedge fund's largest holding, which may not necessarily be its best-performing one.
  • The GURU ETF's strategy assumes that hedge funds are designed to maximize absolute returns, which is not always the case.
  • Many hedge funds aim for risk-adjusted returns and excel at reducing returns volatility, as shown by their lower standard deviation of returns and higher Sharpe ratios.
  • I recommend retail investors do their own due diligence on stocks or invest in passive market funds instead of trying to mimic the strategies of hedge fund gurus.

Financial Analyst Working on a Computer with Multi-Monitor Workstation with Real-Time Stocks, Commodities and Foreign Exchange Charts. Businessman Works in Investment Bank City Office at Night.

gorodenkoff

With the plethora of financial gurus on CNBC and Bloomberg TV being asked about their opinions on stocks and the economy, I wonder if there's any value in following these gurus' advice? One convenient way to follow the gurus is via the

GURU holdings

Figure 1 - GURU holdings (globalxetfs.com)

GURU top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - GURU top 10 holdings (globalxetfs.com)

GURU historical returns

Figure 3 - GURU historical returns (morningstar.com)

Eurekahedge L/S Equities Hedge Fund Index

Figure 4 - Eurekahedge L/S Equities Hedge Fund Index (Eurekahedge)

SPY historical returns

Figure 5 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

Hedge funds may have lower volatility and higher Sharpe ratios than markets

Figure 6 - Hedge funds may have lower volatility and higher Sharpe Ratios than markets (morningstar.com)

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

