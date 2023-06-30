Adam Yee

Elevator Pitch

I still assign a Hold rating to Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) shares. I take the view that there is no rebound in sight for WB. Based on a recent sell-side research firm's survey of key marketing personnel, Weibo might potentially cede advertising market share to its competitors. On the other hand, WB's recent capital allocation moves are not necessarily the company's best choices based on my analysis.

WB Stock Continues To Underperform

With my previous write-up for WB published on April 17, 2023, I lowered my investment rating for Weibo from a Buy to a Hold on the basis that "Weibo is cheap for valid reasons" notwithstanding its -32% share price correction between February 2 and April 14 this year.

Since my mid-April article for Weibo was written, Weibo's shares have declined by another -21.0% (source: Seeking Alpha price data) as opposed to a +5.9% gain for the S&P 500 in the same time frame.

Year-to-date in 2023, WB's share price has fallen by -30.4%, while the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) decreased by a relatively milder -15.6%. Weibo's weak stock price performance can't be solely explained by negative investor sentiment towards Chinese businesses, as KWEB's year-to-date decline wasn't as bad as that of WB.

Weibo's key valuation multiples have now compressed substantially to be nearer to their historical lows. WB currently trades at 1.48 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus forward next twelve months' price-to-sales and 4.82 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In comparison, Weibo's historical five-year trough price-to-sales and EV/EBITDA multiples were 1.22 times and 3.73 times, respectively.

But I am not turning bullish on Weibo now, even though WB's share price has dropped further and its valuations are approaching all-time lows, as explained in the next section.

I Don't Expect A Rebound In Weibo's Shares Anytime Soon

I am of the opinion that the market is right in penalizing WB's shares, and I don't anticipate Weibo's stock rebounding quickly.

One thing to note is that Weibo appears to be losing ground to its major rivals.

As per a May 29, 2023 Morgan Stanley (MS) research report (not publicly available) titled "Share Loss Continuing", Weibo's share of China's advertising market is expected to shrink based on the results of MS' survey of "166 chief marketing officers and advertising decision-makers." Specifically, MS' survey indicated that more a third of respondents anticipated "ad budget reallocations" to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) this year.

The bearish expectations of potential market share loss for WB are consistent with the sell-side's top line estimates for the company. For the last three months, 19 of the 25 analysts covering Weibo's stock reduced their full-year FY 2023 sales forecasts for WB. During the same time period, the consensus 2023 revenue projection for Weibo was cut by -5.8%. This translates into a very modest expected revenue growth of +2.3% for the current year, which is unlikely to be the strong post-pandemic recovery that investors were expecting.

Another point worthy of attention is that WB's capital allocation approach might not necessarily maximize shareholder value.

Weibo revealed at the company's Q1 2023 earnings call in late May that its first, second and third priorities for allocating capital are organic growth investments, mergers & acquisitions or M&A, and shareholder capital return, respectively. There is a relatively higher risk of value-destructive moves for WB, considering that Weibo prioritizes M&A deals over dividends and share buybacks. In my earlier April 17, 2023 article, I cited the example of WB paying an estimated 32 times P/E multiple for its additional investment in INMYSHOW Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. [600556:CH].

More importantly, WB doesn't seem to have been making the most optimal decisions within each capital allocation category.

With respect to capital return, I think that Weibo should focus more on share buybacks rather than dividends, considering the severe undervaluation of its stock as mentioned in the preceding section. On May 25, 2023, WB announced that it will distribute a special dividend of $0.85 per ADS (American Depositary Share) to its shareholders in July. While it is good that Weibo has chosen to return more of its excess capital to shareholders via a special dividend payout, WB's depressed valuations imply that share repurchases are likely to be more value-accretive (i.e. the purchase of its own undervalued shares) than dividends.

In terms of investments, WB appears to be tad too conservative, when it comes to taking advantage of growth opportunities associated with generative AI. At the company's first quarter results briefing, Weibo disclosed that it will "continue to collaborate with AIGC (AI-Generated Content) partners", and "not necessarily proprietary innovate and also invest into the development of the LLMs (Large Language Models)." WB specifically stressed at the most recent quarterly earnings call that "internal R&D investments" won't increase significantly due to investments related to generative AI. Given the significant growth potential of generative AI, Weibo risks being overtaken by its rivals in the generative AI race with its cautious approach of working with third-party players and capping its investments in this area.

Closing Thoughts

Weibo's recent stock price performance has been inferior to that of the S&P 500 and KWEB. Considering the potential market share loss to peers and sub-optimal capital allocation decisions, it is understandable that WB's shares haven't performed as well as what one would have expected. I don't see any visible re-rating catalysts for WB, so I think that sticking to a Hold rating for Weibo is the most appropriate decision.