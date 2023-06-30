Realty Income: Getting Cheap Again
Summary
- Realty Income has experienced significant volatility since the start of 2023 due to macroeconomic headwinds and elevated interest rates. Investors have cut down its premium valuation.
- The 2Y Treasury yield has risen markedly from its May lows, affecting the appeal of O's dividend yields. However, I assessed that the pessimism has likely been priced in.
- Despite that, it's important to assess the opportunities for investing in O with the perspective that interest rates are not likely to fall markedly and could remain elevated.
- As such, a significant upward re-rating in O will not be likely in the near term. Despite that, O should find robust support from dip buyers at the current levels.
- Maintain Buy.
Investors in leading net-lease commercial REIT Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) have experienced significant volatility since the start of 2023 as REITs continue to underperform. O's initial recovery from its October battering has mostly been lost, as it significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY).
Macroeconomic headwinds, coupled with elevated interest rates, are increasingly viewed negatively by investors, even though O boasts robust fundamental metrics.
Keen investors should recall that management raised the low end of its AFFO per share guidance range slightly while delivering assuring occupancy and rent capture rates. In addition, Realty Income investors continue to see distribution increases as the company recently lifted its monthly dividend payout by another 0.2%.
Moreover, Realty Income's tenant base is well-diversified while also benefiting from investment spreads that kept pace with the increased cost of capital. As such, I believe it underscored the company's sustainable business model, benefiting from its industry-leading size and scale. While 80% of its tenant base is retail, Realty Income capitalizes on defensive verticals, "with characteristics such as being service-oriented, naturally protected against e-commerce pressures, or resistant to economic downturns."
Coupled with a long-term net lease portfolio with a weighted average remaining lease term of about 9.4 years, I don't expect O to face significant troubles with making its distribution.
Despite that, the market has digested O's premium valuation substantially, despite its solid fundamentals. I assessed that the market's assessment of O's appeal is relative to competitive yield-driven products in the market.
For instance, the 2Y Treasury yield last printed at 4.89%, rising markedly from its May lows of 3.66%. As such, I assessed that investors adjusted their requirements on O to reflect what they could have received by investing in the 2Y.
O's forward dividend yield has increased to 5.12%, markedly above its 10Y average of 4.5%. With the significant surge in the 2Y from its May lows, I don't think it makes sense if O trades at a discount against the 2Y, despite its robust fundamentals.
Also, investors are urged to reconsider their expectations of the risk/reward for investing in O. The crux lies in whether market operators have confidence that we could see a rapid downshift in interest rates. Oaktree Capital Management's Howard Marks recently warned against that perspective, as he articulated that "financial markets are experiencing a sea change marking the end of a long period of accommodative central bank monetary policy." In addition, "there is little hope of ultra-low interest rates returning anytime soon."
As such, investors are urged to widen their margin of safety (to improve their perceived risk/reward) when assessing investment opportunities, particularly if they are sensitive to interest rate changes, as in the case of Realty Income and its peers. I think Marks makes sense.
As seen in the long-term chart for the 2Y above, the steep fall toward its May 2020 lows has been normalized with an equally steep surge over the past year.
The price action has been consolidating, signaling that the market is anticipating that the Fed is close to the end of its unprecedented rate hikes. Also, the trend in the 2Y has reversed from a downtrend to a long-term uptrend.
As such, while there could be downward pressure as the market anticipates the Fed cutting its rates moving ahead, rates are expected to remain elevated with the change in trend.
Therefore, it could put pressure on a significant upward re-rating in O's valuation, suggesting that investors must be patient and consider the long game.
Still, I assessed that O's risk/reward profile is attractive at the current levels, further bolstered by its solid fundamentals and ability to navigate challenging macro headwinds.
Income investors willing to ride out the near-term volatility should find the current levels attractive to buy more.
Rating: Maintain Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
