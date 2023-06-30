Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
4 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Dividend Kings

Jun. 30, 2023 5:28 AM ETSCHD, SSD, SYY, UVV, WLY, WLYB1 Comment
Dividend Derek
Summary

  • The article lists companies expected to increase dividends in the coming week, compiled from the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet and NASDAQ data. All companies listed have at least five years of consistent dividend growth.
  • The list includes companies such as John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc., Sysco Corporation, and Universal Corporation.
  • The article also provides various metrics related to these companies, including their forward yield, ex-dividend date, increase percent, and streak category.
  • Dividend Kings Sysco Corporation and Universal Corporation extend their respective 53 and 52-year dividend increase streaks.

Cash is king, economic treasure and financial successful retirement conceptual idea with gold metal crown on pile of 100 dollar bills isolated on white background

Many investors prefer companies with a track record of increasing their dividends, as they usually perform better than those without. When a company increases its dividend, it usually signifies a robust business performance and a dedication to rewarding its shareholders. As someone

Dividend Derek
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Bikerron1 profile picture
Bikerron1
Today, 6:50 AM
Premium
Comments (1.55K)
If you buy a stock the day before the E div Date would that work for owning it on the X div date? It takes two days for the stock to be settled.
