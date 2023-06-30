Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: Does Not Have Any Leverage Left

Jun. 30, 2023 5:34 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)
Summary

  • There is a massive scope for new applications within the 5G era which includes the Internet of Things, AR, VR, and other use cases.
  • It is unlikely that these new applications will help in a substantial increase in average revenue per account for Verizon and other telecom giants.
  • We have already seen this happen within the 4G era where new streaming services and higher data usage did not translate into higher revenue per account for telecom players.
  • Long-term revenue growth will only come from subscriber growth in which Verizon is showing negative results.
  • Higher capex requirements, poor subscriber growth, and non-existent ARPA growth can end up hurting Verizon’s ability to deliver returns for investors.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has made a big bet on the 5G era by investing tens of billions of dollars in building its network. Some analysts have pointed out that new 5G applications like Internet of Things, AR, VR, and others will increase

Recent FCC map showing Verizon's 5G coverage.

FCC

Total returns of Verizon, SPY, and Nasdaq-100 tech index.

Ycharts

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Comments (7)

m
mr_dinky_dot_bomb
Today, 6:45 AM
Premium
Comments (1.24K)
"It is unlikely that these new applications will help in a substantial increase in average revenue per account for Verizon and other telecom giants."

"We have already seen this happen within the 4G era where new streaming services and higher data usage did not translate into higher revenue per account for telecom players."

Verizon revenue for 2009 was about $108b and was about $137b last year 2022. That's not the real "start" of the 4G era - it really started with the launch of the iPhone in 2007 which VZ didn't have for about 2 yrs due to the T exclusive. I didn't search for the per account charges for phones, but it certainly did grow. At the current rate VZ will book another trillion of revenue in the next 7 years. Check it out -- that will be much faster then the last trillion. So. during the last 13 years, from 2009 - 2022, VZ added an average of $2.23b per year to its base.

"Long-term revenue growth will only come from subscriber growth in which Verizon is showing negative results."

You are talking about a dot on a chart -- its going to change. You sound like the jig is up! But it ain't son...

"Cellular IoT market was worth USD 1,935.3 million in 2021. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period. Edge computing market size is expected to be worth around USD 206 bn by 2032 from USD 40 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.3%."

www.globenewswire.com/...
G
GioD
Today, 6:43 AM
Comments (275)
When Buffet dumps a stock it's usually a good idea to avoid.
r
rockjcp
Today, 6:17 AM
Comments (7.24K)
Beware of shorts!
r
rockjcp
Today, 6:17 AM
Comments (7.24K)
VZ quality remains strong. TMUS still too many drops. Bewaew f shorts!
J
JamesDude
Today, 5:58 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
Yeah a dividend cut seems highly likely at this point.
a
atlasman
Today, 5:49 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.51K)
If I recall 5G was more of an enterprise play enabling wireless to replace more expensive cabled environments for some applications and environments . Would love to see if enterprise revenue grew materially.
d
deadhead213
Today, 5:39 AM
Premium
Comments (5.03K)
Very well written. $VZ is dead money, I would rather on $NEE or $ED because VZ appears finished for a few yrs
