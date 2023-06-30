Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HACK Vs. BUG: What To Look For When Comparing Thematic ETFs

Summary

  • Investments in cybersecurity have risen significantly over the last decade with the acceleration and advancement of the digital economy and fueled by the Covid 19 pandemic and the widespread adoption of work-from-home policies.
  • Thematic ETFs focused on cybersecurity offer an easy way for investors to participate in this growth opportunity. However, not all thematic ETFs are created equal.
  • This paper compares the ETFMG Prime Cybersecurity ETF and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF, and highlights the key similarities and differences that investors should be aware of between the two ETFs.

cybersecurity concept, user privacy security and encryption, secure internet access Future technology and cybernetics, screen padlock.

Thapana Onphalai

Introduction

Investments in cybersecurity have risen significantly over the last decade with the acceleration and advancement of the digital economy. The COVID-19 pandemic also fueled investments in companies that specialize in cybersecurity, as many businesses rushed to ensure systems

HACK and BUG ETFs - Top 10 holdings

HACK and BUG ETFs - Product Line Exposure through the Syntax Cybersecurity Lens

HACK and BUG ETFs - Top 10 Holdings, Exposure to Cybersecurity

Akamai Technologies - Sector and Product Line Exposures from Affinity Platform

BUG and HACK ETFs - Historical performance and volatility

