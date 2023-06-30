ismagilov

Datadog's (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock has rebounded significantly over the past 2 months, following a general increase in risk appetite. While the company's fundamentals are strong, Datadog continues to operate in a difficult macro environment. With growth likely to continue decelerating over the next few quarters, the risk-reward ratio of Datadog's stock does not look favorable at current prices.

As a business driven by consumption growth, Datadog has faced significant headwinds over the past 12 months, but the long-term outlook is still positive. IT spending is expected to continue migrating towards the cloud which is supportive of Datadog's business. The growth of cloud workloads is currently weak due to the macro environment though, which along with optimization efforts, is currently weighing on Datadog's business.

Datadog's management team has stated that market conditions in the first quarter were similar to previous quarters. Existing customer usage growth improved in Q1 2023 relative to Q4 2022 but remains below the levels of Q2 and Q3. Usage growth was particularly weak in December, although improved through the first quarter.

Customers continue to optimize cloud spend, particularly customers that have more of their infrastructure in the cloud. From an industry perspective, consumer discretionary has been weak, particularly in ecommerce and food delivery. Datadog's international business was stronger in the first quarter than North America.

None of these observations are particularly surprising given the macro environment, and there are no real indications of Datadog specific issues, besides elevated exposure to startups and modern development workloads (containers, microservices).

Datadog offers an integrated observability and security platform and continues to invest aggressively in R&D to add functionality. The company started in infrastructure but expanded over time to cover APM, logging and now security.

Datadog is already dominant within observability, but its position within security is less clear. This is an important market to Datadog's future though, as it will impact competitive positioning and future growth. Datadog started with SIEM before adding cloud security and AppSec, although cloud security appears to be the focus. Datadog current has over 5,000 security customers, which is around 20% of its customer base.

Recently introduced security capabilities includes Application Vulnerability Management, which provides visibility into the attack surface of production environments. Datadog adds value in this area by leveraging observability data to prioritize risks. While vulnerability management is already a competitive space, companies that have access to unique data are well positioned.

Cost monitoring is another potentially important area for Datadog, which is supported by its ability to collect data on customer cloud consumption. Datadog's management team has stated that Datadog is responsible for a single-digit percentage of its customer's cloud bills. If Datadog can drive a 5-10% cost reduction for customers, its product would basically pay for itself. This is a big if, but it is illustrative of the value that Datadog can provide customers, which can help to justify its premium pricing.

Datadog also recently introduced Data Streams Monitoring, which specifically targets queuing, streaming and event driven pipelines. Due to the nature of data streaming, these systems tend to span technologies and teams, creating complexity. Monitoring can help to provide visibility and resolve issues, despite this complexity. While this may not be a large revenue contributor in the near term, Confluent's (CFLT) success is indicative of the growing importance of data streaming.

Workflow Automation is another recent introduction which could be important. This product enables customers to automate end-to-end remediation processes, something that Datadog is positioned to do as a result of its visibility into the entire tech stack. Workflow Automation could enhance the value of Datadog's platform and abstract away the importance of other tools.

Recent management commentary from Datadog has included obligatory spiels about the potential impact of generative AI. Datadog has been fairly downbeat in comparison to many software companies though, which I actually view as a positive. Investors aren't being led to believe there will be an NVIDIA like surge in growth just because a LLM interface has been placed over the core product.

Datadog is hoping to utilize generative AI internally to accelerate software development and increase the productivity of marketing. This could help to control operating expenses and increase the pace of product development, but this will likely take time. Datadog will also likely leverage generative AI in its products, like helping clients to resolve issues faster with AIOps.

Improvements in developer productivity could also boost observability demand in the long run, as this will lead to more applications. Datadog believes that this will shift value from writing code to observing, managing, fixing and securing live applications.

Datadog's revenue increased by 33% YoY in the first quarter, although this was impacted by a service outage in March which reduced revenue by around 5 million USD.

Consumption headwinds are likely to continue weighing on Datadog's growth going forward, with NRR expected to be below 130 in the second quarter. As a result, growth in the second quarter is only expected to be 23-24%. For the full fiscal year revenue growth is expected to be 24-25%.

Figure 1: Datadog Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Datadog)

Excluding the impact of the Cloudcraft acquisition, Datadog's net new customers in the first quarter was similar to previous quarters. Growth in the cohort of customers with ARR greater than 100,000 USD was weak though, which is unsurprising given weak consumption growth. This customer cohort is currently responsible for approximately 85% of Datadog's ARR.

Weaker customer numbers appear to be the result of market conditions rather than Datadog specific issues though, as gross retention remains in the high 90s.

Figure 2: Datadog Customers (source: Created by author using data from Datadog)

The number of job openings mentioning Datadog in the job requirements appears to indicate that the demand environment remains soft, although has stabilized in 2023.

Figure 3: Datadog Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Datadog's gross profit margins remain high, and operating profit margins continue to hover around zero. While this may not look particularly impressive on the surface, investors need to recognize that Datadog has been able to grow extremely rapidly without burning much cash. Operating expenses are currently high due to investments in the platform, but when Datadog genuinely shifts focus to margins it will be highly profitable.

Figure 4: Datadog Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Datadog)

Datadog's sales and marketing continue to be extremely efficient, which the company has partly attributed to the fact that the product has been designed to be frictionless to deploy. This is made more impressive by the fact that growth has been disappointing in recent quarters and Datadog has been investing in its enterprise salesforce.

Figure 5: Datadog Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Datadog)

Investors appear to be inclined to look through weak performance at the moment, with an expectation that growth will accelerate in the second half of 2023. While AI could be a long-term tailwind, for most companies the immediate impact will be negligible. Activity levels do appear to be stabilizing, but for many companies there will be an ongoing focus on cost control. As a result, I would not be surprised if Datadog still has another difficult 12 months ahead. This makes it hard to get excited the stock at current prices, despite the fact the company is exceptionally efficient. Datadog should still do well longer term, particularly if the expansion into security continues to gain traction.