Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America: Get Ready For Earnings

Jun. 30, 2023 5:48 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)JPM1 Comment
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.86K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America is expected to release its Q2 earnings in mid-July, which is significant for the market as bank earnings provide indicators about the state of the economy.
  • Analysts predict BAC will report $25.17 billion in revenue and $0.85 in EPS for Q2, which would be a decline from Q1 but positive growth from the prior-year quarter.
  • BAC may beat expectations on revenue due to increased retail sales and healthy mortgage rates but may struggle to meet earnings expectations due to rising PCLs.
  • Despite potential risks such as further interest rate hikes, yield curve inversion, and a possible recession, I believe BAC's stock is currently undervalued and am comfortable holding it ahead of the Q2 earnings release.

Bank CEOs Testify Before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee

Brian Moynihan

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is set to release earnings in the middle of July. We don't have an exact date yet, but based on previous earnings dates, we'd expect them to come out sometime between

Bank of America unrealized losses

Bank of America unrealized losses (Bank of America)

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.86K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Bikerron1 profile picture
Bikerron1
Today, 6:44 AM
Premium
Comments (1.55K)
I own some and will buy more if we go into a recession sometime by the end of the year.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.