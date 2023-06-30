da-kuk

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was one of the outperformers in the last few weeks (and months). This is not surprising when realizing that Palantir can (and must) be associated with artificial intelligence and when also seeing the hype around AI in the last few months. The stock performance is almost in line with stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), which seems to be driven by the same hype.

Data by YCharts

Of course, when comparing the two stocks, there seems to be a huge difference. Palantir declined much more than NVIDIA and is nowhere close to its previous high, while NVIDIA marked new all-time highs recently. In an article published a few weeks ago, I made it clear once again that I see NVIDIA as extremely overvalued and extremely hyped. In case of Palantir, which is still trading 64% below its previous all-time high, I would not really talk about a similar hype although the stock really took off in the last few weeks.

Data by YCharts

First Quarter Results

The performance of Palantir might also be explained by the first quarter results, which were quite good. Revenue increased from $446.4 million in Q1/22 to $525.2 million in Q1/23 - resulting in 17.7% top line growth. And for the first time in our history, the company earned an operating profit and instead of an operating loss of $39.3 million in the same quarter last year, the company reported an operating income of $4.1 million in Q1/23. And instead of a loss per share of $0.05, the company reported earnings per share of $0.01 this quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased from $0.02 in Q1/22 to $0.05 in Q1/23. Finally, adjusted free cash flow increased from $29.8 million in Q1/22 to $188.9 million in Q1/23 and adjusted free cash flow margin therefore jumped from 7% in Q1/22 to 36% in Q1/23.

Palantir Q1/23 Presentation

Palantir also closed 64 deals of at least $1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Among those deals, 22 of them were at least $5 million and 8 were at least $10 million.

Palantir Q1/23 Presentation

Revenue in the United States increased 23% (with commercial revenue in the United States increasing 26% and government revenue in the United States increasing 22%). When looking outside of the United States, government revenue grew 20% and commercial revenue grew 15%. And commercial customer count increased from 184 at the end of March 31, 2022, to 280 at the end of March 2023. Total customer count increased 41% from 277 one year ago to 391 at the end of March 31, 2023.

Palantir Q1/23 Presentation

When looking at the guidance for fiscal 2023, Palantir is expecting revenue to be between $2,185 million and $2,235 million. This would result in 14.5% to about 17.5% top line growth. Additionally, Palantir is expecting adjusted income from operations to be between $506 million and $556 million and the company is also expecting to report a GAAP net income in each quarter and is committed to sustaining GAAP profitability (statement from earnings call):

We remain committed to sustaining GAAP profitability, while at the same time increasing investment in both the U.S. to capture the momentum we are seeing, and in the development of advanced software capabilities, particularly our AI-driven offerings. We believe that artificial intelligence, including large language models, will prove transformational for our business and for enterprises in the government and commercial context. To that end, we are rebalancing our efforts and investment to capitalize on these developments.

Growth Slowing Down?

While it is certainly great news for Palantir to be profitable, we also see growth clearly slowing down. When looking at first quarter results in the last few years, the company has grown 30.8% in 2022, 48.9% in 2021 and 56.8% in 2020.

Alex Karp Q1/23 Shareholder Letter

But we see that trend not only in the first quarter of each year but growth slowing down is a constant trend for Palantir. Of course, it is not surprising that a company cannot keep up the extremely high growth rates of the first few years of its existence.

Q4/20 Q1/21 Q2/21 Q3/21 Q4/21 40.43% 48.80% 49.13% 35.52% 34.39% Q1/22 Q2/22 Q3722 Q4/22 Q1/23 30.81% 25.92% 21.86% 17.50% 17.66% Click to enlarge

But growth slowing down can become a problem when the company has much higher expectations and when these high growth expectations are also the basis for the current stock price and valuation of the business.

And while we see declining growth rates on the one side, we see statements from Alex Karp during the last earnings call that might be called overconfident:

And in the last 20 years, there's never been a development like this. You have a technology that will allow you to outproduce; change the margin of the company; understand your business; react on the battlefield quicker; predict things on the battlefield in a way; collapse your enterprise, so that the top and the bottom actually work together; pre-empt attacks; create software that is so obviously dominant that adversaries quiver and scurry away instead of attacking us or our allies. And there is one company in the world that is positioned.

A CEO should certainly be confident about the business, but the statements are rather extreme:

But in fact, what's most exciting about Palantir is, we have our ability to launch products that are literally the only products on the market and that will, in fact, change your life and will determine who succeeds and who fails across enterprise, both government and commercial.

Palantir is also talking about its new Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which is without precedent (according to management). And due to the high demand, the company is mobilizing its sales team to convert the interest into sales. Palantir had hundreds of conversations with potential customers and is currently negotiating the terms and pricing to access the platform. During the earnings call, management stated:

We're already seeing unprecedented demand for AIP, and we are reorganizing our efforts aggressively to capitalize on the interest. We anticipate that these technologies will be transformational, both for ourselves and for our customers, and we are positioned to meet the moment.

It is rather difficult to assess the total addressable market for Palantir. In theory, almost every government entity could be a customer and the way Alex Karp is describing it, almost every business (at least those with more than just a few employees) could profit from using Palantir's software as well. On the other hand, if the total addressable market is as huge as Karp is describing it, competitors will try to enter the market and gain market shares and here the concept of the economic moat comes into play.

Economic Moat

And during the earnings call, the question was also raised if Google (GOOG) or OpenAI have an economic moat anymore due to the rise of artificial intelligence and the rapid developments:

And there will be many surprises and who ultimately comes up as the winners and losers of all of this disruption. The AI models themselves within months have gone from cutting-edge to quickly being commoditized. Developing GPT-2 and GPT-3 class models at this point, table stakes. Anyone can build them in a few days with a few hundred dollars. As the memo purportedly leaked from Google titled, "We Have No Moat, And Neither Does OpenAI" makes clear things that big tech companies have considered major open areas of development have actually been solved by a handful of people in the open-source community.

But we also must raise the question if Palantir has a wide economic moat (by the way, in my last article about Alphabet and Google, I made it clear that the company still has a wide moat that is hard to challenge). In case of Palantir it doesn't make sense to look at the metrics I usually look at to determine if a company has a wide economic moat. We are looking for example at the long-term stock price development (and an outperformance vs. popular indices) but Palantir had its IPO only in 2020 and we don't have enough data. Additionally, I would look at the gross margin and operating margin over the last ten years to look for stability and consistency - but once again, not enough data.

Nevertheless, I identified at least the potential for a wide economic moat around Palantir. In my first article about the company, I wrote:

An extremely important aspect is the existence of an economic moat. And I see strong hints, that Palantir already has an economic moat around its business and will probably be able to make that moat wider and stronger in the years to come. First, working with the government is usually leading to high levels of stability and consistency as it is generating switching costs, that are hard to overcome for customers. And it is leading to high barriers to entry for potential competitors. In Q3/21 for example, Palantir signed deals with the US Department of Health and Human Services, the US Air Force or the National Institute of Health. Most consulting companies - Accenture (ACN) might be a good example - form relationships with their customers that lead to embeddedness and high switching costs. But as we are dealing with intelligence and military units, we are dealing with extremely sensible data and after making Palantir kind of an insider, these government institutions will not switch easily. And as a result, the embeddedness of Palantir might be leading to even higher switching costs for its customers. Second, Palantir can also profit from economies of scale. While almost every start-up seems to be talking about scaling, we must point out, that many products are scalable in theory, but that does not mean that every service or product actually is. However, Palantir seems to have products that are scalable (although there are heated discussions if Palantir is rather a SaaS company, which would imply high scalability, or not).

I would once again underline that especially working with the government is leading to a competitive advantage (and predictable revenue streams) for Palantir. But not only working with the government can be sticky for Palantir's customers and lead to high switching costs. Using a software can often create high switching costs: When a company has trained its employees on the software and maybe had to enter huge sets of data, switching to a competitor seems unlikely.

Problem: Stock-based Compensation

And some problems remain. Many might be familiar with this, but a red flag is remaining a red flag - even when everybody knows about the red flag. And one of the major red flags is the excessive stock-based compensation. In Q1/23, Palantir paid $114.7 million in stock-based compensation (down from $149.3 billion in the same quarter last year) and this is also explaining why adjusted income from operations is $125.1 million in Q1/23. When adding stock-based compensation to get to the adjusted number, this explains the huge discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers.

Data by YCharts

Not very surprisingly, diluted number of outstanding shares also increased from 2,036 million in Q1/22 to 2,217 million in Q1/23 - resulting in 8.9% year-over-year growth. This is not only a steep increase but also means that Palantir must grow its net income 8.9% just to offset dilution.

Problem: Valuation

A second problem that is well-known is the excessive valuation of Palantir. Although the company was profitable this quarter, we still can't calculate a P/E ratio on a TTM basis as Palantir still had to report a cumulated loss in the last four quarters. Instead, we can look at the price-sales ratio and the price-free-cash-flow ratio. And while Palantir can't report positive earnings per share consistently, it reported a positive free cash flow for several quarters in a row now.

Data by YCharts

Compared to numbers Palantir reported in the last few quarters, a P/FCF ratio of 94 at the time of writing seems to be quite cheap. The average in the last few quarters (since Palantir can report a positive free cash flow on a TTM basis) is 186.31. But we should not be blinded by these numbers and not forget that a valuation multiple of 100 is extremely high.

And a business generating $1,985 million in revenue ending up with a free cash flow of $346 million is already good. Of course, there is upside potential and in theory the company can improve margins, but margins are already good.

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation, we are optimistic and assume the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis. Additionally, we take 2,217 million in outstanding diluted shares and - as always - a 10% discount rate (as the minimum return we like to achieve). When calculating with these assumptions, Palantir must grow between 26% and 27% followed by 6% growth till perpetuity in order to be fairly valued and achieving a return on investment of 10% annually (the numbers might be a bit different already as Palantir was quite volatile in the recent past).

Now we can look at these necessary growth rates of 26% to 27% from different angles. My first impulse is always to call growth rates in the double digits as rather high and growth rates above 20% (over a long timeframe) are only achievable for very few companies. And therefore, I won't calculate with such high assumptions as the risk of the company disappointing and the calculated intrinsic value being too optimistic is extremely high. We should also not forget that Palantir was diluting its shares about 9% during the last twelve months and therefore we rather need growth rates of 35% for the stock to be fairly valued.

On the other hand, we can make the argument that the dilution will get better in the years to come and Palantir predicted about 30% annual growth till 2025 (in its Q3/21 earnings release). And the combination of top line growth, margin improvements and stopping the dilution could lead to rather high growth rates (and we should not forget that Palantir has a great balance sheet).

Conclusion

While one could make the case for Palantir being fairly valued at this point, it is just not a bet I am willing to make. Betting on growth rates close to 30% for the next ten years to achieve a return on investment of 10% is just not my style of investing. I am well aware of companies growing with a. CAGR of 30% over ten years - DexCom (DXCM), Airbnb (ABNB) or the above-mentioned NVIDIA might be examples for high growth companies. I am also aware that several mature companies are able to grow with a much higher pace than 6% annually - Mastercard (MA), Costco (COST) or Microsoft (MSFT) might be good examples - and we could make the case for Palantir growing with a higher rate than 6% in ten years from now.

But - and this is a huge - I am not willing to bet on such expectations. Especially as there are countless other companies being valued more realistic and also having the potential to grow with a high pace. On the one hand, it would have been great to buy companies like Dexcom, Apple (AAPL) or NVIDIA about 10 to 15 years ago. On the other hand, we should remember names like Intel (INTC), Cisco (CSCO) or Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) and Allianz (ALIZF). These are four companies still trading below their Dotcom peak prices - 23 years later.