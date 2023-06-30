Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: A Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Summary

  • Palantir reported solid first quarter results and an operating profit for the first time.
  • On the other hand, revenue growth is slowing down and we have to question if Alex Karp is not overly optimistic with his statements about future growth.
  • PLTR might have a wide economic moat around the business, but the high valuation and stock-based compensation remain problematic.
  • The company might grow at a high pace in the years to come, but the stock is still not an investment for me.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was one of the outperformers in the last few weeks (and months). This is not surprising when realizing that Palantir can (and must) be associated with artificial intelligence and when also seeing the hype around AI in the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Palantir: Q1/2023 Highlights

Palantir Q1/23 Presentation

Palantir closed 64 deals during Q1/23 of at least $1 million

Palantir Q1/23 Presentation

Palantir: Commercial customer count and total customer count increased

Palantir Q1/23 Presentation

Total revenue in first quarter of each year

Alex Karp Q1/23 Shareholder Letter

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Comments (1)

I
ItsAllBS
Today, 6:31 AM
Premium
Comments (2.88K)
Your examples of "better" companies have higher to much higher SP. If I have $100k to invest, why would I buy NVDA so I can have 250 shares? It will need to surpass $800 plus to break even.
On the other hand , I can purchase 7k shares of PLTR. Break even and profit potential accelerates exponentially. I agree with author, that SBC is not the most favorable method, but it has slowed down.
PLTR is a buy. You are getting in at an unveiling favorable growth story.
