Alpinum Investment Management AG Q3 2023 Investment Letter

The most advertised recession in history

Despite initial fears of recession and banking crises, the global economy has demonstrated impressive resilience so far. The quarter was marked by the resolution of the debt ceiling issue, which had hung like a sword of Damocles over the financial markets and caused uncertainty. There was no concrete evidence of an imminent recession in the US, and unemployment rates remained historically low, indicating a strong labour market and bolstering consumer confidence. First quarter earnings exceeded expectations, instilling confidence in the markets. Both the US and global economies posted steady growth in the quarter, with the S&P 500 gaining 6.6% as risky assets built positive momentum.

Chart 1: Expected US quarterly real GDP growth (annualized)

The slower pace of central bank rate hikes signalled to markets that the peak of terminal rates and the end of the tightening cycle were near, as inflationary pressures remained subdued over the quarter. Falling energy prices provided relief from cost pressures for businesses and consumers, contributing to an overall disinflationary environment. Although markets had been predicting a US recession for several months, the macroeconomic picture did not provide conclusive evidence to support these concerns. Instead, the global economy showed resilience, low unemployment, disinflationary pressures, and positive momentum in risky assets.

United States

The second quarter was dominated by the highly publicized impasse between Democrats and Republicans over the debt ceiling. However, despite the political drama, equity markets proved resilient, with the S&P 500 recording a solid 6.6% increase in the second quarter. Growth investors, particularly those focused on US mega-cap tech stocks, have had a strong performance thus far in 2023. The Nasdaq index surged by an impressive 36.6% YTD, marking the sharpest outperformance of the tech sector in the past two decades, excluding the post-Covid lockdown period driven by stimulus measures. However, the S&P 500's year-to-date rally has been concentrated among a few mega-cap stocks. At the same time, the VIX Index has fallen sharply to trade below 14, a level not seen since the pandemic-induced period.

Chart 2: Large tech-focused stocks led the rally in S&P 500

Market sentiment was also supported by US economic data. Following encouraging growth in real GDP in Q1 2023, stronger-than-expected auto sales, housing starts, and employment figures suggest that real GDP growth should continue in the next few quarters. Disinflationary pressures persisted during the quarter, with the inflation rate cooling in May to its lowest annual level in around two years, standing at 4.0%. Although overall inflationary pressures remained subdued, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, recorded a significant month-on-month increase of 0.4%. On a year-on-year basis, core inflation remained elevated at 5.3%. At the last FOMC meeting, on June 14, 2023, the Federal Reserve hit the "hawkish" pause button keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.00-5.25%, having raised them ten consecutive times at previous meetings. The median projection for the year-end now points to a Fed funds target of 5.4% implying additional rate hikes in the second half of the year.

Europe

The Eurozone economy exhibited a modest improvement in economic conditions during the first quarter 2023, despite falling short of consensus expectations for GDP growth. However, the release highlighted the resilience of the bloc in avoiding a recession, primarily attributed to factors such as the easing energy crisis, unseasonably warm weather conditions, the reopening of China's economy, and the implementation of fiscal stimulus measures. Contrarily, the German economy experienced a technical recession in the first quarter of the year, as households tightened their spending habits. Following a contraction of 0.5% in the final quarter of 2022, the GDP for Q1 2023 was revised downward from zero to -0.3%. Germany, as Europe's largest economy, has faced significant challenges, particularly in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Chart 3: ECB implied policy rates

The current economic situation is characterized by elevated inflation and high interest rates throughout the region. In response to this environment, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise rates by an additional 25 basis points at its meeting on June 15. This brings the ECB's total rate increase since July 2022 to 400 basis points, reflecting its determination to counter inflationary pressures. President Christine Lagarde has repeatedly expressed concern about excessively high inflation over an extended period. In May, headline inflation in the eurozone declined 0.9% to 6.1% year-on-year. Furthermore, core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices more prone to fluctuations, declined by 0.3% to 5.3% year-on-year. Although European equities are considered comparatively inexpensive, the rally observed on the European stock markets lasted until around mid-February. Since then, however, equities have entered a sideways phase, with no clear trend.

China and emerging markets (EM)

After a strong first quarter, Chinese macro data's latest release revealed a slowdown in activity. Imports dropped by 4.5%, and industrial production grew only 3.5% year-on-year. However, it is important to note that these figures were measured against last year's depressed data during the Shanghai lockdown. The decline in the property market also accelerated, with property investments falling 7.2% year-on-year in May compared to a 6.2% drop in April. Other indicators such as trade data and May PMIs confirm the lack of a significant Chinese economic recovery. Chinese equities have underperformed global counterparts, and falling industrial metal prices reflect disappointing momentum. The underperformance of Chinese equities by around 8% relative to the MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index in Q2 further highlights this trend. With a CPI close to zero, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a reduction in key interest rates in June. The seven-day reverse repo rate was lowered by 10 basis points to 1.9% from 2.0%, while the rate for one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans was also decreased by 10 basis points, going from 2.75% to 2.65%.

Chart 4: Topix reached highest level since 1990

Japan's Q1 real GDP saw a year-on-year increase of 1.3%, propelled by robust private consumption and non-residential investment. Moreover, May's CPI demonstrated further acceleration, with the Bank of Japan's key inflation measure rising by 4.3% year-on-year, marking the largest surge since 1981. This encouraging data has bolstered optimism that Japan is breaking free from its previous deflationary stagnation. The major Japanese equity index, TOPIX, outperformed other large developed equity markets in the first half of the year, returning 21.1%. It also reached its highest level since 1990.

Investment conclusions

Despite the economic cycle turning negative, the presence of a resilient consumer base and supportive government policies so far has prevented a near-term recession, reducing the likelihood of a severe downturn. While inflation has reached its peak, it will remain a concern heading into 2024, necessitating the continuation of higher interest rates to address wage inflation. Companies, on average, are expected to fare well as they have adapted to the challenging environment by implementing cost-cutting measures. With the prospect of positive nominal growth, most companies are anticipated to perform satisfactorily, particularly those with pricing power. Overall, a sustained wave of corporate defaults is expected to be avoided. Finally, the global monetary policy tightening phase is nearing its peak.

Chart 5: Yields on credit continue to outperform equities

Bonds: Monetary policy is in tightening mode worldwide, led by the pace of the Fed. Currently, markets are assuming a terminal policy rate close to 5.4%. We continue to favour European loans, IG, non-cyclical US and Scandinavian short-term HY bonds as well as structured credit.

Equities: Equity multiples remain challenged by rising interest rates and vulnerable/shrinking profit margins. Within equities, we continue to favour non-US markets, maintaining a mixed approach.

Our cautious stance with a neutral positioning has been the right action during these extremely uncertain times. However, we believe it is now time to increase risk. As a first step we want to slightly upgrade equities from its minimal underweight position and keep the overweight in "credit exposure".

Scenario Overview 6 Months

Base case 65% Investment conclusions US: Economic slowdown/stagflation environment with no "real" growth in H2 2023, while still printing 3-4% nominal numbers. Elevated, but moderating inflation weighs on consumer demand and pressures companies' profit margins. High interest rates and geopolitical tensions remain a key concern for the economic outlook and lead to fewer investments. As house prices stabilize, energy prices are off their highs and wages increase, consumer remains robust. Government spending (i.e. infrastructure, old/new energy, defence) remains the other source of growth.

Economic slowdown/stagflation environment with no "real" growth in H2 2023, while still printing 3-4% nominal numbers. Elevated, but moderating inflation weighs on consumer demand and pressures companies' profit margins. High interest rates and geopolitical tensions remain a key concern for the economic outlook and lead to fewer investments. As house prices stabilize, energy prices are off their highs and wages increase, consumer remains robust. Government spending (i.e. infrastructure, old/new energy, defence) remains the other source of growth. Eurozone : Stagflation, zero growth environment. Slow growth dynamic caused by inflation spike, higher rates, war impact. But continuing fiscal impulse, solidarity payments, defence spending and still low absolute interest level are supportive.

Stagflation, zero growth environment. Slow growth dynamic caused by inflation spike, higher rates, war impact. But continuing fiscal impulse, solidarity payments, defence spending and still low absolute interest level are supportive. China: GDP growth rises towards 4-5%, but slow path and stimulated by credit impulse measures.

GDP growth rises towards 4-5%, but slow path and stimulated by credit impulse measures. Oil: China reopening stimulates demand, but economic weakness in developed countries eases prices. Equities: Equities are confronted with profit margin pressure, low economic growth ahead, high rates and looming risk of vicious wage-price spiral. Equities lack a sustained upside potential with i.e. S&P forward P/E multiple of ~19. We recommend a balanced approach in terms of equity "style".

Equities are confronted with profit margin pressure, low economic growth ahead, high rates and looming risk of vicious wage-price spiral. Equities lack a sustained upside potential with i.e. S&P forward P/E multiple of ~19. We recommend a balanced approach in terms of equity "style". Interest rates: Neutral bias on rate exposure as upward pressure on yields is easing. (US) duration exposure serves as a valuable diversifier and tail hedge in case of a severe recession.

Neutral bias on rate exposure as upward pressure on yields is easing. (US) duration exposure serves as a valuable diversifier and tail hedge in case of a severe recession. Credit: Credit spreads have adjusted and are fairly priced or are selectively attractive, despite a substantial increase of corporate default rates in 2023 towards 4-5%. We prefer loans, short-term HY, senior exposure in structured credit and very selective EM/Asia as well as IG bonds in general.

Credit spreads have adjusted and are fairly priced or are selectively attractive, despite a substantial increase of corporate default rates in 2023 towards 4-5%. We prefer loans, short-term HY, senior exposure in structured credit and very selective EM/Asia as well as IG bonds in general. Commodities/FX: USD strength fades further; selective cyclical commodities face headwind while a structural inflation supports the commodities bloc. Click to enlarge

Bear case 15% Investment conclusions US: Mild recession with danger to stay for longer, but still positive nominal GDP growth. Low unemployment rate combined with resilient inflation kicks off wage- price spiral and further rate hike increases.

Mild recession with danger to stay for longer, but still positive nominal GDP growth. Low unemployment rate combined with resilient inflation kicks off wage- price spiral and further rate hike increases. Europe: Moderate recession with risk of lasting economic weakness due to war/geopolitics and elevated inflation. No sustained recovery of international tourism Peripherals suffer from yield increases and Germany from higher input costs.

Moderate recession with risk of lasting economic weakness due to war/geopolitics and elevated inflation. No sustained recovery of international tourism Peripherals suffer from yield increases and Germany from higher input costs. China/EM: Chinese regulators fail to ease credit and regulatory measures enough, leading to ~3% GDP growth in 2023 and disappointing exports. Emerging markets (ex-commodity exporters) suffer as global trade is held back. EM FX decline does not stop. Equities: Equities fall and give back most of 2023- YTD gains. Highly priced US equities and cyclicals will lead the correction, followed by Europe.

Equities fall and give back most of 2023- YTD gains. Highly priced US equities and cyclicals will lead the correction, followed by Europe. Interest rates: Long-term rates drop (further yield curve inversion), but limited potential apart from USD rates. Support for high-quality assets (treasuries, A/AA bonds, agency bonds). Cash is king!

Long-term rates drop (further yield curve inversion), but limited potential apart from USD rates. Support for high-quality assets (treasuries, A/AA bonds, agency bonds). Cash is king! Credit: Corporate default rates climb and approach higher end of long-term average levels. Severe default cycle is avoided, but credit markets suffer. Fa- vour short dated high-quality bonds and cash.

Corporate default rates climb and approach higher end of long-term average levels. Severe default cycle is avoided, but credit markets suffer. Fa- vour short dated high-quality bonds and cash. Commodities/FX: Negative for cyclical commodity prices. USD, CHF and JPY act as a safe haven again. Click to enlarge

Tail risks Liquidity shock due to external event/bank failure.

An Italian sovereign debt crisis, Euro break up.

Military conflict in the South China Sea. Pandemic crisis re-emerges/new virus variants.

Nuclear escalation resulting in 3rd World War.

Emerging market meltdown similar to 1998. Click to enlarge

Asset Class Assessment

Equities Comment With the prospect of a "muddling through" US economy, corporates' profit margins could potentially be more sustained than feared as cost cutting programs during H2 2022 & 2023 prove successful.

Positive wealth effect driven by risen equity markets in H1 2023, higher wages, stabilizing house prices and lower fuel prices, gives support to US consumption and corporates' revenues as a consequence.

A negative factor for equities remains the competition of other asset classes, namely the high short- term interest rate levels of US Treasuries of >5% or HY bonds yielding ~9% p.a.

Non-US equities trade with more attractive valuations and are poised to outperform if a de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict emerges and/or if USD continues to weaken. The current elevated P/E ratio of ~20 for the S&P translates into an earnings yield of only 5% and is driven by the recent profit margin stabilization and to some degree by the "AI" or tech euphoria.

Market consensus estimates that US earnings will be flat in 2023 and rise +10% in '24, which poses a risk for disappointment, when history suggests that earnings tend to drop 10-20% in a recession.

Military conflict leads to more structural inflation pressure (less globalization/productivity, less efficient/safer supply chains, more protectionism).

US equities incorporate advanced valuations vs. other regions. However, the economy is also more resilient, less impacted by the Ukraine conflict and supported by "big tech" earnings. Hence, a certain valuation premium is justified. Click to enlarge

Credit/Fixed Income Comment Rates: With the massive rate hikes in recent quarters, the outlook for duration as an asset class has largely improved and the negative bias is removed, although inflation is not yet fully tamed. Further hikes are limited, evidenced by US (10 year) real rates ranging between 1 and 1.5%. We hold small duration exposure, but are willing to increase the allocation tactically. Duration acts primarily as a valuable portfolio diversifier.

With the massive rate hikes in recent quarters, the outlook for duration as an asset class has largely improved and the negative bias is removed, although inflation is not yet fully tamed. Further hikes are limited, evidenced by US (10 year) real rates ranging between 1 and 1.5%. We hold small duration exposure, but are willing to increase the allocation tactically. Duration acts primarily as a valuable portfolio diversifier. IG: We hold some US investment grade bonds and only selective European IG bonds. Selective EM/Asia IG bonds look attractive.

We hold some US investment grade bonds and only selective European IG bonds. Selective EM/Asia IG bonds look attractive. High Yield: Loans and high yield bonds offer fair relative and attractive absolute yields. Overall, we favour selective US short-term non-cyclical bonds, European loans & senior/mezzanine CLO tranches.

Loans and high yield bonds offer fair relative and attractive absolute yields. Overall, we favour selective US short-term non-cyclical bonds, European loans & senior/mezzanine CLO tranches. Emerging Debt: After the sell-off in 2022 in emerging and Asian debt markets, selective opportunities exist and are a tactical buy - but selection remains key. With USD strength fading, selective local currency bonds gain our attention. With the stress in the banking system and the provoked regulatory actions, borrowing costs have increased and limit further rate hikes.

The narrative for short-term rates is: "Higher for longer, but peak level is in sight". The ECB is expected to further raise rates towards ~4%, whereas the US Fed is pausing and peak rate is in sight @ around 5.5%. Credit spreads look fairly valued in general. Current wider spread levels compensate for a softer economic outlook, but not for a deep recession. Corporate default rates increase towards long- term average levels.

We like the structured credit market such as selective US non-agency RMBS or European CLOs.

Consider harvesting the illiquidity premium from direct loans (corporate/mortgage-backed loans).

We also identify attractive yield in "new" alternatives, but selection and a proper liquidity management are paramount. Click to enlarge

Alternatives Comment Credit long-short strategies identify plenty of relative value trades, both long and short.

Equity long-short strategies benefit from high volatility and elevated performance dispersion.

Alternative lending as an asset class is in the spotlight in a low or rising rates environment. Current fragile economic environment benefits active managers. Moreover, "innovative disruption" leads to more price dispersion among single securities, industries, etc.

Global macro managers benefit from sharp market movements in either direction (i.e. rates/FX). Click to enlarge

Real Assets Comment Cyclical headwind. Commodities benefit partly from "de-globalization" (protective measures) and supply-side constraints.

Gold benefits when real and/or nominal interest rates fall and vice versa; a rivalling situation in the short term. High inflation environment is beneficial for commodity prices, but cyclical downturn is negative. China re-opening demands more commodities.

Supply-side disruption fades on a global scale. Click to enlarge

