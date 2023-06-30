MarsBars

I continue to believe that having good exposure to real estate is where investors will want to be other the other side of inflation, especially after interest rate hikes ease. In the meantime, there remains plenty of assets that can be had at reasonably attractive valuations.

This brings me to Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), which I last covered here back in January, discussing its strong operating fundamentals and meaningful dividend growth. In this article, I provide an update on the business and discuss why BRX remains a good value for income and long-term growth.

Why BRX?

Brixmor falls under the radar for most investors, as doesn't have the long operating history of peers like Kimco Realty (KIM) and Regency Centers (REG). It was spun-off from the Blackstone Group (BX) back in 2013, and at present carries a sizable portfolio of 367 shopping centers spread across the Sunbelt, Northeast, Midwest, and Southern California reaches of the U.S.

Its quality portfolio consists of a diverse array of 5,000 tenants and 73% of its centers are grocery-anchored, making them essential to everyday living. While online grocery shopping platform Instacart (ICART) grew in popularity during the pandemic. Its popularity has largely declined since 2021 as customers became fed up with the lack of transparency, theft, and some states have questioned its labor practices.

Plus, customers value the benefit of in-person shopping when it comes to groceries and discount goods (think treasure hunting), and BRX shines with brand name tenants that resonate with consumers. As shown below, well-recognizable brands such as TJX (TJX), Kroger (KR), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Publix, and Whole Foods (AMZN), are among BRX's top 10 tenants.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, BRX enjoys a record portfolio leased rate of 94%, with anchor tenancy at 96% and the more profitable small shop (on a per square foot basis) occupancy at 89%, sitting comfortably above the 85% level that I generally consider to be good. At the same time, BRX continues to enjoy strong demand, with very strong 43% rent spread on new leases, and a still strong blended lease spread of 19% on new and renewal leases combined during the first quarter.

Looking ahead, BRX has a decent pipeline of 47 projects that could meaningfully drive bottom line growth, as management expects incremental NOI yield of 9% on these projects. It appears that the tide is also turning for shopping center REITs, as the disconnect between private and public market valuations of these REITs are reversing in favor of public valuations.

This is reflected by Hoya Capital's research this month, showing that shopping center REITs have become net buyers for the first time since 2016, acquiring $4.45B in assets so far this year, while selling $3.14B for a net positive total of $1.3B. Moreover, Hoya Capital sees demand to be strong, considering the lack of new supply on the market, as noted in this month's research report:

Importantly, after a development boom during the 1990s and early 2000s, a limited amount of new retail space has been created since the Financial Crisis and the retail development pipeline remains almost non-existent, declining another 12.1% in 2021 to its lowest level in nearly 20 years. Despite that, the US still has more retail square footage per capita than any other country in the world, but the gap between total spending and square footage has narrowed rather significantly over the past half-decade. The majority of new retail development by shopping center REITs has been through redevelopment or modest expansions of existing properties with only a handful of complete ground-up construction.

Fears around a retail apocalypse also appear to be overblown, especially around big box retailers, as ones like Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), and Target (TGT), have learned how to successfully adopt omnichannel strategies that drive increased foot traffic.

BRX is also supported by investment grade credit ratings of BBB-/BBB from S&P and Fitch, and is reasonably levered with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 6.1x and a strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.2x. 99% of BRX's debt is fixed rate and 100% of its properties are unencumbered by mortgages, giving it balance sheet flexibility.

Importantly for dividend investors, BRX's dividend is well-covered by a 52% payout ratio and the $0.26 quarterly dividend rate is now just shy of its $0.285 pre-pandemic rate. Considering the strong fundamental growth and the low payout ratio, I would expect to see another raise early next year.

Risks to BRX include higher than expected interest rates and a protracted recession, which could hamper consumer demand and foot traffic at its centers. Plus, while new supply is kept at bay at present, a materially lower interest rate environment could revamp new construction and create more competition for BRX in its core markets.

Lastly, I view BRX as being solid value at the current price of $21.98 with a forward P/FFO of 10.9. With the potential for mid-single digit annual FFO/share growth in the near to medium term, I view a P/FFO target of 12-13 to be reasonable, which could mean potential price appreciation in the low to mid-teens. It appears that analysts who follow the company have a more or less similar price target expectation, with a consensus estimate of $24.62.

Investor Takeaway

All in all, BRX remains a less popular name that offers solid value for income and growth. Its quality portfolio of shopping centers are backed by strong leased fundamentals, record occupancy rates, and low new supply, thereby driving robust lease spreads on new and renewal leases.

With an investment grade balance sheet, the dividend looks secure and is well-covered with a reasonable payout ratio and potential for another dividend bump next year. As such, income investors may be well served to take a hard look at this underappreciated gem.