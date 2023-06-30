MarioGuti/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

We are highly concerned about the sustainability of the food delivery industry. Profitability is non-existent and competition is arguably too high.

Deliveroo is transitioning to profitability but faces near-term demand issues and difficulties in improving monetization.

Given the financial risk, we suggest caution in light of no visible upside.

Company description

Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) is a leading online food delivery platform that has disrupted the traditional food delivery industry through its innovative business model and advanced technology. This paper provides an in-depth analysis of Deliveroo, including its business model, competitive advantages, and the key trends impacting the food delivery industry.

Share price

Deliveroo has had a torrid time since listing in London, having lost over 60% of its value. The wider market has traded flat during this period, implying a significant underperformance. This decline is driven by investor sentiment around profitability.

Financial analysis

Presented above is Deliveroo's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

Deliveroo has achieved impressive growth in the last 10 years, with only one financial year of growth below c.50%. This is a reflection of the rapid adoption of its service, particularly in the UK, which is one of the most lucrative consumer markets in the world.

Business Model and Competitive Positioning

Deliveroo operates as an intermediary platform connecting customers, restaurants, and delivery riders. Consumers are able to order via both a website and a mobile app, both of which are intuitive and easy to use.

The company primarily generates revenue by charging a commission fee to restaurants (for each order) and charging delivery fees to customers. Further, Deliveroo has created a subscription service, which provides customers with perks (such as free delivery over spending thresholds and discounts), although importantly not unlimited free delivery. The development of a subscription model is a great development and one we wholly agree with, however, it is critical the value proposition is sufficient to actually win and retain customers. Our view is that the delivery app businesses are yet to crack this, although DoorDash (DASH) is the closest. What consumers want is free deliveries but this is not financially feasible. For this reason, we suspect transaction-related fees will continue to be the main revenue driver going forward.

Currently, the company is primarily focused on the restaurant industry, although similar to its peers, it has begun expanding into groceries. The value proposition is clear, consumers currently cannot conveniently get small value (<£40) deliveries, as the grocery businesses have a minimum spend threshold without high delivery costs and are usually not on the same day. We believe this will support the strength and size of the market, with almost no additional marginal cost.

Deliveroo operates in 12 countries globally, with the UK being its largest market. The UK is a highly lucrative market given the high earning capacity of its residents and generally high consumer spending. The food delivery market is estimated to be the 4th largest in the world, with Europe as a whole 3rd (only $3.5bn larger than the UK), reflecting what a lucrative market this is for Deliveroo.

The ability to expand overseas is a reflection of the company's deep expertise in the area. It is utilizing technology to rapidly expand through market identification, route servicing, restaurant and driver onboarding, and logistics. The concern is that Deliveroo's other fast-moving peers, such as Just Eat (OTCPK:JTKWY) and Uber (UBER), also possess these expertise. For this reason, there has been a race around the globe to enter new markets. In some markets Deliveroo has done well, in others, such as Australia, it has been forced to exit.

Interestingly, Amazon (AMZN) has built equity stakes in various delivery app businesses, such as Grubhub and Deliveroo. Through this ownership, Amazon has integrated the apps offering as part of Prime, further developing the value proposition of the package. Our view is that Amazon is positioning itself to own these businesses in the future if the financial economics (which we will discuss later) is improved. Although highly speculative, we foresee a future where delivery bots replace the drivers, creating synergies and cost savings which make this a fruitful endeavor for Amazon. For now, however, it is worth understanding that an Amazon takeover/disposal would cause significant price action.

Deliveroo has two key competitive advantages. It has an established brand in the food delivery space, attracting a large customer base, and is a conduit for partnering with numerous restaurants. The concern with this is that consumers care mainly for choice and price, so loyalty to the brand is minimal if a better option presents itself.

In conjunction with the above, Deliveroo has formed partnerships with a wide range of restaurants, including local eateries and popular chains, giving customers access to a diverse range of options. Although this can be replicated by peers, it gives the business scale benefits that are difficult to overcome. In many cases Deliveroo signs exclusive agreements with the restaurants, providing some level of defense.

Delivery Industry

The demand for these apps is driven by the desire for convenience. Busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences have fueled the demand for food delivery services, as customers seek a wide variety of options with quick delivery times. We consider this a fundamental shift in the restaurant industry and expect it to continue, similar to e-commerce in retail.

The industry has witnessed the proliferation of online food delivery platforms, intensifying competition and driving innovation in terms of service quality, delivery speed, and menu variety. This has been a win for consumers but at a substantial cost to the delivery businesses. Most of these are heavily loss-making with future profitability uncertain. Our overarching view of these businesses is that consolidation is required. With competition like this, and thus extremely slim margins, shareholders will be funding convenience for another decade, if not more.

Collaboration between delivery platforms and ghost kitchens has emerged as a trend, as investors seek to exploit the rise of delivery apps to provide affordable food at low costs. We believe this represents an opportunity for Deliveroo to increase its volume and fees, given the prices are usually lower and so more likely to trigger the low order fee. Finally, Deliveroo could levy higher fees on these businesses, justified by the fact these businesses lack the same fixed overheads as restaurants.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions represent a near-term headwind for the business. With high inflation and elevated rates, consumers are facing a squeeze on finances. This is discouraging discretionary spending, which restaurant spending falls within. We believe this will contribute to slowing demand, as consumers spend less and potentially pick up to save costs. This is likely the reason for the slowdown in growth during FY22.

We suspect the issues will continue into FY23, as inflation remains unsustainably high in the UK. This could cause a bad year for Deliveroo is the impact compounds.

Margins

Deliveroo's margins are not great. The business is currently loss-making, with a GPM of 33%, EBITDA-M of (8)%, and a NIM of (15)%.

These losses are a reflection of what is an unsustainable business model. Research by McKinsey has shown that delivery apps are squeezing restaurants beyond what is feasible long-term while also charging consumers a hefty premium, which many do not realize (hidden fees via inflated purchase prices).

Restaurant unit economics (McKinsey) Customer fee (McKinsey)

Despite all this, the apps are loss-making. In a lose-lose-lose industry, something must change. Consumers have shown a willingness to pay for convenience, but the elasticity to economic conditions suggests the fees are too high. The critical objective is whether it is possible to cut out the last-mile delivery cost through innovation. Consumers will not pay if prices go too high, restaurants will not incur sustained losses due to fees, and delivery apps cannot lose money forever (We appreciate that without drivers the whole industry vanishes currently, but it's the only puzzle piece that can be innovated away).

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are forecasting revenue growth to remain strong in the coming 5 years, with a CAGR of 12%. We broadly concur with this, although are less certain about where FY23F will land.

Margins are forecast to rapidly improve. Given what has been achieved in the last 2-4 years, we believe a continuation is a reasonable assumption.

Peer analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Deliveroo to a cohort of its directly comparable peers.

As discussed previously, the industry is highly loss-making, with an average EBITDA-M of (20)%. If we exclude the 2 largest, Deliveroo is about average. All businesses are currently in the process of cutting losses and we believe it is fair to suggest Deliveroo is average in this regard.

What is slightly more concerning is the inability to generate consistent cash flows, at any level, which its peers have. Because of this, Deliveroo has needed shareholder funding to operate sustainably.

Growth is below the peer group but is a reflection of the markets within which the companies operate. Although the UK, and Deliveroo's other markets are highly attractive, they are not at the level of the US or parts of Asia.

Valuation

Deliveroo is currently trading at 0.6x LTM Revenue and 0.5x NTM Revenue. This is a discount to its historical average.

Given the large losses incurred, revenue is the most appropriate relative basis for assessment. Deliveroo is currently at a steep discount, trading in line with Just Eat. Our analysis of Just Eat yielded a hold rating, based on the uncertainty of profitability and issues with Grubhub, slightly offset by its relationship with Amazon and its large scale.

With Deliveroo, we believe a similar rating is warranted. The company faces equal issues with profitability, and lacks the Grubhub concerns, but has reduced scale benefits.

Final thoughts

Deliveroo is operating in an industry we are highly concerned about. The only group that benefits is consumers, and even then, the benefit comes at a high cost. We expect fundamental change in the coming years, otherwise, shareholders will be paying a high financial price.

In the near term, this will involve a significant reduction in costs, such as in the development team and marketing, in order to achieve consistent cash generation and low profitability. Deliveroo is on that journey and it's reasonable to assume it will be achieved in the next 5 years.

Currently, however, we see no reason for investors to take financial risk.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.