Kelt Exploration: Management Got The Memo

Jun. 30, 2023 6:57 AM ETKelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL:CA), KELTF
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kelt Exploration's management switched from an asset strategy to a cash flow strategy.
  • Cash flow will be reinvested to grow the company because this is a growth story.
  • The equity sales ended with the asset sales (for the most part). Now the strategy is growth within cash flow.
  • Valuation ratios have shrunk along with the rest of the industry making this company a bargain.
  • This small company is for patient investors because you never know when a small company like this one will attract market attention.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

(Note: Kelt Exploration is a Canadian company that reports using Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Kelt Exploration (OTCPK:KELTF) management began building this company as an asset story. As such, periodic sales were needed to keep the debt at a controllable

Kelt Management Presentation Of Major Sales History

Kelt Management Presentation Of Major Sales History (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation May 2023)

Kelt Exploration Presentation Of Share Offerings And Insider Purchases

Kelt Exploration Presentation Of Share Offerings And Insider Purchases (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation May 2023)

Kelt Exploration Three Year Production Growth History

Kelt Exploration Three Year Production Growth History (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation May 2023)

Kelt Exploration First Quarter 2023, Earnings Summary

Kelt Exploration First Quarter 2023, Earnings Summary (Kelt Exploration First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Kelt Exploration Netbacks And Costs Three Year History

Kelt Exploration Netbacks And Costs Three Year History (Kelt Exploration Corporate Presentation May 2023)

